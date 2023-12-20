Advertisement
EARLY BOXING DAY DEALS:

50+ best early Boxing Day deals you can already shop on Amazon — save up to 72%

Boxing Day is still a week away, but you don't have to wait to shop these deals.

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon has tons of early Boxing Day TV deals — grab 'em before they're gone!

Save up to 49% on top-rated smart TVs!

Kate Mendonca and Melina Brum
Updated
amazon canada tvs on a plain background
Amazon Canada has tons of TV deals ahead of Boxing Day — save up to $200. (Photos via Amazon)

Purchasing a new TV that doesn't burn a hole in your pocket can be a real struggle, but if you're looking for an affordable television, Amazon Canada is a great place to check out. Right now, you can find a bunch of early Boxing Day deals ahead of the big day (and they might come in time for Christmas)! You can save up to 49 per cent on smart Fire TVs — including the Insignia 32" 1080p FHD LED Smart TV, which is on sale for just $180. It would make the most amazing gift. Keep scrolling for quality TV options that won't cost you an arm and a leg.

Quick Overview

  • Insignia 32" 1080p FHD LED Smart TV - Fire TV Edition

    $180$350
    Save $170
    See at Amazon

  • Insignia 32" 1080p FHD LED Smart TV - Fire TV Edition

    $180$350
    Save $170
    See at Amazon

  • SAMSUNG 32-Inch Class QLED The Frame LS03C Series

    $598$698
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Samsung 40" 1080p LED Smart TV

    $298$348
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Philips Roku TV 43" FHD 1080p 4000 Series LED-LCD Smart TV

    $262$290
    Save $28
    See at Amazon

  • Philips Roku TV 55" 4K QLED Ultra HD

    $600$800
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series

    $400$470
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series 720p HD smart TV

    $210$270
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Hisense Mini-LED 4K ULED Dolby Vision HDR10+ Google TV

    $598$698
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $450$600
    Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision

    $1,300$1,400
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Hisense 65U68K- 65" Smart 4K ULED Google TV

    $648$798
    Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $650$730
    Save $80
    See at Amazon
See 8 more

Save $180: Insignia 32" 1080p FHD LED Smart TV

Amazon

Insignia 32" 1080p FHD LED Smart TV - Fire TV Edition

$180$350Save $170

Shoppers can save 49% on the Insignia 32" 1080p FHD LED Smart TV - Fire TV Edition.

$180 at Amazon

The details

This inexpensive TV just got even more affordable thanks to these early Boxing Day savings, which brings the price of this Fire TV down to just $180.

At 32", this TV has a compact size that makes it a great choice for bedrooms, guest rooms, or even college dorms. Though it may be small in size, it doesn't sacrifice on the latest technology to deliver top-quality images and sound.

It features a 1080P display for crystal clear, high-definition images, as well as built-in Fire TV interface which allows access to live TV and quick streaming through your favourite apps.

It also comes with a voice-activated remote that uses Amazon Alexa to control your TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, control smart home devices and more.

Amazon

Insignia 32" 1080p FHD LED Smart TV - Fire TV Edition

$180$350Save $170

Shoppers can save 49% on the Insignia 32" 1080p FHD LED Smart TV - Fire TV Edition.

$180 at Amazon

What people are saying

So far this TV has earned a 4.5-star average rating from Amazon reviewers who have been impressed with its "great picture and good price."

One shopper raved that the "quality was way beyond" what they expected at this price point, while another called it "picture perfect."

It has "nice picture, nice smart features and a budget price," added a third.

While many shoppers loved the compact size and wallet-friendly price, the biggest downside to this TV is that it is only 32" in size. However, at just $180 it may be worth taking a chance on this affordable pick.

More Amazon early Boxing Day TVs deals 

Amazon

SAMSUNG 32-Inch Class QLED The Frame LS03C Series

$598$698Save $100

Save $100 on this Samsung TV.

$598 at Amazon
Amazon

Samsung 40" 1080p LED Smart TV

$298$348Save $50

Save $50 on this Samsung TV.

$298 at Amazon
Amazon

Philips Roku TV 43" FHD 1080p 4000 Series LED-LCD Smart TV

$262$290Save $28

Save 10% on this Philips Roku TV.

$262 at Amazon
Amazon

Philips Roku TV 55" 4K QLED Ultra HD

$600$800Save $200

Save $200 on this Philips Roku TV.

$600 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series

$400$470Save $70

Get the Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series for 15% off.

$400 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series 720p HD smart TV

$210$270Save $60

Save $60 on this Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series 720p HD smart TV.

$210 at Amazon
Amazon

Hisense Mini-LED 4K ULED Dolby Vision HDR10+ Google TV

$598$698Save $100

Save $100 on this 4K TV. 

$598 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

$450$600Save $150

Save $150 on this Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV.

$450 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision

$1,300$1,400Save $100

Save $100 on this Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV.

$1,300 at Amazon
Amazon

Hisense 65U68K- 65" Smart 4K ULED Google TV

$648$798Save $150

Save $150 on this Hisense TV.

$648 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV

$650$730Save $80

Save $80 on this Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV.

$650 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.