Amazon has tons of early Boxing Day TV deals — grab 'em before they're gone!

Amazon Canada has tons of TV deals ahead of Boxing Day — save up to $200.

Purchasing a new TV that doesn't burn a hole in your pocket can be a real struggle, but if you're looking for an affordable television, Amazon Canada is a great place to check out. Right now, you can find a bunch of early Boxing Day deals ahead of the big day (and they might come in time for Christmas)! You can save up to 49 per cent on smart Fire TVs — including the Insignia 32" 1080p FHD LED Smart TV, which is on sale for just $180. It would make the most amazing gift. Keep scrolling for quality TV options that won't cost you an arm and a leg.

The details

This inexpensive TV just got even more affordable thanks to these early Boxing Day savings, which brings the price of this Fire TV down to just $180.

At 32", this TV has a compact size that makes it a great choice for bedrooms, guest rooms, or even college dorms. Though it may be small in size, it doesn't sacrifice on the latest technology to deliver top-quality images and sound.

It features a 1080P display for crystal clear, high-definition images, as well as built-in Fire TV interface which allows access to live TV and quick streaming through your favourite apps.

It also comes with a voice-activated remote that uses Amazon Alexa to control your TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, control smart home devices and more.

What people are saying

So far this TV has earned a 4.5-star average rating from Amazon reviewers who have been impressed with its "great picture and good price."

One shopper raved that the "quality was way beyond" what they expected at this price point, while another called it "picture perfect."

It has "nice picture, nice smart features and a budget price," added a third.

While many shoppers loved the compact size and wallet-friendly price, the biggest downside to this TV is that it is only 32" in size. However, at just $180 it may be worth taking a chance on this affordable pick.

More Amazon early Boxing Day TVs deals

