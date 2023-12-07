45 best Christmas gift ideas for men who have everything, for every kind of budget

Best Christmas gifts for men in 2023 (photos via Canada Goose, Best Buy Canada, lululemon, Amazon, Nike & Burton).

The holiday season is fast approaching, and whether you're shopping for your husband of 20 years, your newly official boyfriend or a picky dad, finding the perfect Christmas gift for the men in our lives can often be a struggle. With that in mind, we've rounded up 42 fantastic Christmas gift ideas for men in 2023. Starting at less than $20, we've included gift ideas for hockey bros, travel buffs, audiophiles and more. To shop the edit and get your gifting sorted ahead of Christmas, scroll below.

Best Christmas gift ideas for men under $50

Best travel gift: lululemon Command the Day Dopp Kit 5L

Whether they're travelling home for the holidays or planning a mid-winter beach vacation, lululemon's five-litre dopp kit will help keep them organized. The travel bag has a zippered mesh compartment and an interior pocket to keep toiletries nice and organized.

Best gift for the everyman: Yeti 20z Rambler

This best-selling insulated travel mug comes backed by a whopping 51,000 reviews on Yeti and 26,000 reviews on Amazon. Its double-walled vacuum insulation keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold and is dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up.

Best new hobby gift: Window Feeder for Birds

This unique gift idea is perfect for bird lovers and pets to boot. The bird feeder suction cups to your exterior windows and gives an up-close view of birds enjoying their seed. It's "fun for bird watching," writes one Amazon reviewer. "Very entertaining."

Best gift for their home: Frank Ocean Nikes Wall Print

If your boyfriend (friend or colleague) is hard to shop for, this Frank Ocean print may be right up their alley. Available in four sizes, including a digital download option, Etsy reviewers "absolutely love" the print and say it's "great quality."

Best gift for hockey bros: GearHalo Fresh Scent Pods

The inside of a hockey bag is no one’s idea of a rose-scented paradise. These innovative deodorizer cubes can be used inside sports bags, running shoes and more to eliminate odours and moisture.

Best oddball gift: LED Flashlight Gloves

These versatile gloves free your hands from holding a flashlight when you're working on a project, fixing something on your vehicle or going for a run in the dark. They come backed by more than 5,300 reviews and a 4.4-star average rating.

Best gift for book lovers: Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike

If you can't trust Heather for a good book recommendation, who can you? A Heather's Pick and reviewer-favourite, this memoir gives a behind-the-scenes look at Nike and the decisions made by Phil Knight, Nike's founder and board chairman.

Best gift for campers: LifeStraw

If your gift recipient is the type who likes to get lost in the woods to "find" themselves, we suggest giving them this $24 LifeStraw for Christmas. The personal water filter eliminates 99.99 per cent of waterborne bacteria and waterborne parasites.

Best gadget gift: 9-in-1 Multitool Pen

This 9-in-1 multitool pen acts as a bright LED Light, precision ruler, bubble leveller, bottle opener, two-head screwdriver, ballpoint pen and more. The pen has picked up an "Amazon's Choice" title for "coolest gifts for men." According to one shopper, it will "impress any man who loves gadgets."

Best beard oil: Blind Barber Beard & Face Replenishment Oil

Softer, smoother scruff: Coming right up. This tonka bean-scented beard oil from Blind Barber contains botanical extracts, jojoba oil and avocado oil.

Best White Elephant gift: WHOOSH! Screen Cleaner

It’s often said that the average cellphone is dirtier than a toilet seat (ew). Therefore, a screen cleaner may help bring peace of mind. This "Amazon's Choice" cleaner is specifically designed to clean and polish any cell phone screen and electronic device.

Best gift for the scatterbrain: Tile Mate

Never lose your keys, wallet, or luggage again with the reviewer-loved Tile Mate. Attach the Tile Mate to everyday objects like your keys, backpack or bag and keep track of where they end up, whether in Bluetooth range or far away.

Best gift for the scatterbrain who prefers Apple devices: Apple AirTag

Same, same but different: The Apple AirTag helps keep track of important items and find lost objects. Whether you stick the AirTag to your remote, keep it inside your luggage or attach it to your four-legged friend's collar, Amazon shoppers say the AirTag has "saved" them when they needed it the most.

Best gift for the eternal learner: MasterClass

Whether they're into cooking, music, business, tech or art, MasterClass covers every topic under the sun. Individual courses are taught by some of the most famous faces on the planet, including Neil deGrasse Tyson, Stephen Curry, Serena Williams, Chris Hadfield and many more.

Best gift for the guy who needs a skincare routine: The Ordinary The Daily Set

This affordable set provides the building blocks of a healthy skincare routine. It includes everything you need for daily care, including The Ordinary's Squalane Cleanser, Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA and Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5.

Best vinyl gift: Mac Miller K.I.D.S. Limited 2XLP

This 2023 pressing of Mac Miller's seminal mixtape K.I.D.S. comes in an exclusive translucent yellow vinyl.

Quite possibly the most elegant grinder on the market, this four-tiered grinder includes a mesh screen and diamond-sharp teeth for a perfectly fluffy grind. Shop the grinder in black or gold (pictured).

Best Christmas gift ideas for men under $100

Best practical gift: lululemon Always In Motion Boxer 5" 3 Pack

When in doubt, lululemon boxers are always a good idea. These fan-favourite boxers have an ergonomic design and are made from super-soft, quick-drying fabric. Shop the three-pack in five colours and sizes XS to XXL.

The perfect weekend moccasin for indoor and outdoor wear, these soft suede slippers have a shearling lining and an EVA insole for cushioning and support.

Best gift for foodies: Truff White Truffle Gift Set

Not only is Truff’s famous hot sauce one of Oprah’s Favourite Things, but the gourmet hot sauce has won praise from thousands of shoppers. This set includes the brand's White Truffle Oil and the fan-favourite White Truffle Hot Sauce.

Best gift for the man who has everything: Personalized Slim Card Case

With just enough room for your everyday cards and cash, this slim leather card case is available in more than 15 colours and can be made uniquely yours with a monogram embossed into the leather.

Best gift for wine drinkers: Luigi Bormioli Atelier Wine Decanter

Savour your favourite bottle of wine with this elegant wine decanter. Its design lets your wine breathe and intensifies the flavour so that each sip is better than the last.

Best gift for the Pickleball pro: Personalized Pickleball Paddle

Yes, you can absolutely buy cheaper Pickleball sets (these, for instance). However, no one can deny how cute these paddles are. These personalized Pickleball paddles can be customized with your name and favourite colours.

Best sneakers: NikeCourt Air Zoom Lite 3

These men's tennis shoes have a grippy outsole and padded collar, delivering comfort and performance on and off the court. Shop the budget-friendly sneakers in four colours.

Best gift for the guy who's always wanted a bidet: TUSHY Classic 3.0

A one-of-a-kind gift, to say the least, the Tushy Classic 3.0 is the self-proclaimed "most thoughtful bidet in the world." It requires no electricity or plumbing to set up and has more than 16,700 reviews. More reasons to buy? One roll of toilet paper takes 37 gallons of water to make, whereas the Tushy only uses 1/8 gallon per use — reduce your carbon footprint, one bathroom trip at a time.

Best Christmas gift ideas for men under $200

If you're a lululemon fan and you've yet to try the brand's iconic ABC pants, what are you doing? Shoppers say the bottoms provide "year-round versatility" and "all-day comfort." Shop the pants in 10 colours and sizes 28 to 46.

Best gift for the aspiring chef: MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer

This top-rated meat thermometer boasts a dual sensor system to monitor your meat's internal and ambient temperatures so that you can achieve restaurant-quality results every time.

Best gift if you're not a morning person: Philips Sunrise Alarm Clock

Waking up at the crack of dawn is never easy, especially when you live in Canada and the sun doesn’t come up until you’re on your way to work. This sunrise simulator helps you wake up naturally using a combination of light therapy and sound. When it’s time to go to sleep, the alarm clock also features a nighttime sunset option, gently sending you off to dreamland.

Best bathrobe: Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe

The bathrobe to end all bathrobes. Parachute's Cloud Cotton Robe features fluffy four-ply gauze, a snug waist tie and two hidden side pockets. The reviewer-loved robe is made from premium 100 per cent long-staple Turkish cotton and comes in seven colours.

Best cologne: Armani Beauty Acqua di Giò Eau de Parfum Gift Set

Almost every man will appreciate a good cologne. This fan-favourite from Armani Beauty features key notes of marine, green Mandarin and sage, delivering a fresh scent. Now through Dec. 24, Sephora Canada shoppers can save 20 per cent on full-size fragrances both in-store and online using code FRAGRANCE20.

Best gift for slow mornings: Ember Smart Temperature Control Mug 2

This high-tech mug can keep tea, coffee and hot chocolate hot for hours on end so you don't have to keep running to the microwave to reheat your brew.

Best gift for the fisherman: Fishing Tackle Advent Calendar

The perfect gift for any freshwater fishing enthusiast in your life, this 64-piece advent calendar includes an assortment of tackles, lures, hooks and more.

Best versatile home gift: Courant Catch:3 Wireless Charger

This sleek wireless charger allows you to organize accessories and charge your devices at the same time. According to one shopper, it's a "great gift for the guy who has everything."

Best luxury Christmas gift ideas for men

Best gift for snowboarders: Men's Burton Process Camber Snowboard

The ultimate gift for snowboarders, Burton's Process Camber Snowboard features a PurePop Camber Bend and is compatible with all major bindings. It's an "amazing board," raves one reviewer. "The feel is buttery smooth, and the transition from regular to goofy is seamless."

Best nostalgia gift: Instax Mini Evo Hybrid Camera & Printer

The Instax Mini Evo Hybrid instant camera combines convenient digital image capture with traditional instant film output, delivering the same results and feeling as the instant cameras of years past.

Best gift for the Nintendo gamer: Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle

This fully-loaded Nintendo Switch bundle includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo Switch individual online membership — a $68 value.

Best gift for the PlayStation gamer: PS5 & Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Bundle

A must-have gift for any gamer, this PS5 slim console takes your gaming to the next level thanks to 1TB ultra-high-speed SSD, faster load times and a high frame rate. Plus, the bundle includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Best watch gift: Citizen Promaster Dive Watch

If you have money burning in your pocket, why not treat someone to this stunning 44mm Citizen watch this holiday season? The sapphire crystal and silver-tone stainless steel case scream luxury.

Best backpack for work and travel: Metro Backpack

Take it from a shopping editor who actually owns this backpack: It is worth the price tag. Whether for work, play or travel, this airport-friendly accessory is worth its weight in gold. Shop the "incredibly functional" backpack in 10 colours.

Best gift for a better night's sleep: Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Give your sleep situation a major upgrade this winter with these incredibly soft bamboo sheets from one of Oprah's favourite brands, Cozy Earth. The set has earned a near-perfect 4.9-star rating from more than 6,000 reviewers and been dubbed the "very best sheets in the whole world."

Best gift for the audiophile: Apple AirPods Max

Now, I don't know about you, but I sure would not mind finding these Apple headphones under the tree. Apple's top-rated over-ear headphones provide active noise cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and transparency mode for interacting with the world around you.

Best biotracker: Oura Ring Gen3

The Oura Ring Gen3 is a sleeker, less noticeable biotracker alternative to an Apple Watch, Fitbit or the like. The Oura Ring monitors your sleep, activity levels, temperature trends, stress, heart rate and more, allowing you to take charge of your health. One Yahoo Canada writer calls it the best biotracker for sleep monitoring that you can wear round-the-clock.

Best gift for the winter warrior: Canada Goose Expedition Parka PBI Heritage

Nothing is guaranteed in life except for death and taxes. However, if you live in Canada, you can add frigid winter weather to that list. This winter, bundle up in the best way possible: With the Canada Goose Expedition Parka PBI Heritage. This sleek jacket is rated for extreme winter temperatures of -30°C and below.

Best gift for coffee drinkers: De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso Machine

The ultimate treat for coffee lovers, this deluxe espresso machine from De'Longhi brews espresso, makes frothy cappuccinos, grinds beans and more — all at the touch of a button. You can even create and save your own latte settings for easy access to a customized beverage.

Best gift for the grown-up skater: Vincent Van Gogh Self-Portrait Skate Deck

Equal parts cool and artsy, this skate deck from The Skateroom is made from 7-ply Grade A Canadian Maple wood and comes emblazoned with one of Van Gogh’s most recognizable works.

