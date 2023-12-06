Advertisement
HOLIDAY STYLE:

11 fabulous dresses to look your absolute best at the next holiday party — starting under $50

We've rounded up the best of the best from Dynamite, Abercrombie and more.

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I'm flying home for the holidays — 6 travel essentials I always remember to pack

I'm flying across Canada for Christmas — here are six travel essentials I swear by.

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
travel, airplane travel at christmas, holiday travel essentials, what to pack when flying for christmas, cadence travel toiletry capsules containers, flight from an airplane, I'm flying home for the holidays — here are six travel essentials I'm packing (photos via Kayla Kuefler).
I'm flying home for the holidays — here are six travel essentials I'm packing (photos via Kayla Kuefler).

The holiday season is coming up and like many Canadians, I will be flying home for Christmas. I live across the country from my family, so every December, I know I will be paying a silly amount of money to spend Christmas morning with my nieces and nephews. As I travel quite a bit, I consider myself something of a packing expert. I have my tried-and-true carry-on essentials and am always eager to experiment with new travel hacks. While I tend to stick to my carry-on suitcase when I fly domestically, the holidays are an exception, as I need check-in luggage to house Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers for my family. Ahead, I've gathered six travel essentials I will be packing for my flight and, honestly, items I use every time I board a plane. To find out why each has earned my seal of approval, scroll below.

woman taking mirror selfie in black pants and black leather jacket with blue carry on suitcase and purple backpack, blue The Carry-On Flex suitcase from away travel
The carry-on bag of my dreams! (Photos via Kayla Kuefler & Away Travel)

1. Away Travel The Carry-On Flex

Quick Overview
See 1 more

  • A dream come true for interior organization

  • The carry-on bag has earned a 4.9-star rating on Away Travel

  • It's the "perfect suitcase," according to reviewers

A marker of adulthood for me is investing in nice luggage. While owning Away's entire suitcase line is on my vision board, I'm starting with the brand's Carry-On Flex suitcase.

The hardside suitcase boasts immaculate interior organization, 360-degree wheels, and an additional 2.25 inches (six cm) of expandable space. My particular suitcase is in a limited-edition colour called Sky which, unfortunately, is now sold out. However, the colour is still available to shop in Away's The Medium Flex.

Away Travel

The Carry-On Flex

The Carry-On Flex in Black.

$430 at Away Travel
Keep Your Cadence Capsules, These Cadence travel capsules are worth the investment (photos via Kayla Kuefler).
These Cadence travel capsules are worth the investment (photos via Kayla Kuefler).

2. Keep Your Cadence Capsules

  • Magnetic and leakproof travel containers

  • CATSA and TSA-compliant

  • 4.8-star average rating

Prior to trying these Cadence capsules, travel toiletry containers were my mortal enemies. No matter the brand or price tag, I was almost guaranteed to discover an unpleasant surprise of spilled shampoo, face wash or another pain-in-the-butt liquid inside my toiletry bag. However, Keep Your Candence has renewed my trust in travel containers, thanks to their leakproof design.

No matter what you throw in them — medications & vitamins, shampoo & conditioner, face wash & moisturizer — the magnetic capsules will prove their worth within one mess-free trip. Shoppers who love a bit of personalization (who doesn't?) can customize their bundle by colour and label, and if you need more room, Cadence has a ton of container sizes and shapes to choose from.

Keep Your Cadence

The Honeycomb - Set of 7 Flex

These travel container capsules come in eight colours.

$134 at Keep Your Cadence
split screen of Everlane's The Renew Transit Catch-All Case with products inside on bathroom counter
I am 50 shades obsessed with Everlane's The Renew Transit Catch-All Case (Photos via Kayla Kuefler)

3. Everlane The Renew Transit Catch-All Case

  • Perfect for short trips and long-haul vacations

  • Water-resistant and easily washable

  • Fits a shocking amount of products

I will go on record and declare Everlane's The Renew Transit Catch-All Case the best travel toiletry kit I have ever used — seriously! The water-resistant case features five interior drop-in pockets and one exterior zip pocket, which makes it perfect for organizing toiletries (and other small things).

But you don't have to take my word for how great it is. With an average rating of 4.8 stars on Everlane, shoppers agree the versatile dopp kit "fits everything" and is the "perfect little travel bag."

Everlane

The Renew Transit Catch-All Case

The Renew Transit Catch-All Case in Warm Quartz is the "absolute best" travel organizer.

$49 at Everlane
split screen of Away's The Insider Packing Cubes in light blue in away suitcase
Away's The Insider Packing Cubes help keep me organized when I'm living out of a suitcase (Photos via Kayla Kuefler).

4. Away Travel The Insider Packing Cubes

  • This set of four packing cubes is water-resistant and features a mesh top for visibility

  • They've earned a 4.9-star average rating on Away Travel

  • According to one reviewer, they're the "best packing cubes ever."

I grew up in a meticulous home, and therefore, as a product of my environment, I, too, am an organization freak. If, like me, clutter and chaos are not your jam, I recommend checking out Away's best-selling packing cubes.

Made from water-resistant nylon, the packing cubes compress and organize everything inside your suitcase. Plus, they feature a mesh panel to make it easy to find what you need without fully unpacking.

Away Travel

The Insider Packing Cubes

The Insider Packing Cubes (Set of 4) in Coast.

$65 at Away Travel
girl with purple monos backpack and blue away suitcase, Monos' Metro Backpack is my everyday essential for work and travel (photos via Kayla Kuefler & Monos).
Monos' Metro Backpack is my everyday essential for work and travel (photos via Kayla Kuefler & Monos).

5. Monos Metro Backpack

  • A multi-purpose companion for travel and work

  • Available in nine colours in nylon and vegan leather

  • 4.9-star average rating

Ok, hear me out. Yes, this is an expensive backpack. However, if you use a backpack almost every day as I do, I think it's worth it — here's why.

The Monos Metro Backpack is water and scratch-resistant and made from vegan materials. It has a dedicated 15-inch laptop compartment and a hidden back pocket with a quick-access magnetic closure, perfect for your passport, wallet and more. A stretchable, waterproof privacy compartment in the bag can store things like shoes and a bagged lunch. The bag has a removable Metro Classic Kit and a trolley sleeve to secure it to a suitcase handle while travelling.

In the photos, it looks brand new, right? It's not. The backpack has been my carry-on bag, grocery store companion, and a daily accessory when I trek to my office — all without any indication of wear and tear. My colleague asked me in our mini photoshoot for the bag: "Did you just get this? It looks brand new." That's how fresh and pristine it looks. The bag has earned me several compliments from strangers and inspired a close friend to buy her own Monos backpack. If the light purple isn't for you, shoppers can choose from classic colours, including black, ivory and mahogany.

Monos

Metro Backpack

Monos Metro Backpack in Purple Icing.

$280 at Monos
My very well-loved Beautycounter SPF stick (photos via Kayla Kuefler).
My very well-loved Beautycounter SPF stick (photos via Kayla Kuefler).

6. Beautycounter Countersun Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 30

  • Cocoa butter-infused mineral sunscreen stick

  • Formulated without octinoxate and oxybenzone

  • Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Oh, how I love this little sunscreen stick. If, like me, your Instagram feed is teeming with dermatologists and skincare fanatics, your sunscreen collection could rival that of Sephora. I use different formulas for my body and face (this being one of them), but if I'm travelling light or need sun protection on the go, I turn to Beautycounter's Countersun Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 30.

This clean beauty SPF stick protects against UVA and UVB rays and is infused with cocoa butter, so it's ultra-moisturizing without leaving a white residue. Importantly, for travel reasons, the palm-sized stick measures just 15g / 0.5 OZ — an A-OK size for planes.

Beautycounter

Countersun Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 30

A safer sunscreen in convenient stick form.

$30 at Beautycounter

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.