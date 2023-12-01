27 best personalized gift ideas for the person who has everything, starting from $1 (yes, seriously!)

Best personalized gifts in 2023 (photos via Yeti, Leatherology, Paravel, YSL Beauty, Away, Etsy, Armani Beauty, Minted, Papier & Letterfolk)

As a shopping editor, I see a lot of stuff; therefore, I can tell you from a professional (and personal) standpoint — there is nothing better than a personalized gift for Christmas (or any other occasion!). Speaking for myself, I am very picky (a consequence of the job!), so if something has been customized with my name, initials, birthstone, etc., it automatically falls within the "this is incredible" category. From the viewpoint of my friends and family, the sentiment holds true.

Whether a monogrammed accessory, an engraved bottle of perfume, or (my personal favourite) personalized stationery, a custom gift is an extra thoughtful way to show how much you care. To celebrate your nearest and dearest, and let's be honest — your pickiest loved ones this holiday season, scroll down to shop 27 personalized gift ideas that everyone can appreciate.

These personalized name stickers are a great idea for labelling water bottles, laptops, lockers and more. Etsy reviewers promise the stickers are "super cute" in person and vouch that they're "waterproof" and "hold up well."

When in doubt, a personalized phone case is (almost) always a fantastic idea (just make sure to double-check what kind of phone they have!). These custom leather iPhone cases are available in eight colours with options for text, stars, hearts, lightning bolts and zodiac sign customizations.

This oh-so-chic luggage tag is a great gift idea for the frequent flier in your life. Available in pebbled leather, this tag can be personalized for an extra special touch.

This personalized Yeti may actually be the perfect gift for your hard-to-shop-for dad. Shoppers can choose between custom holiday designs, monograms and text (pictured) for an additional $8. To see everything that's available for personalization, click here.

If you put your mind to it, there is nothing you cannot monogram, and these custom AirPods cases are a perfect example. Available for AirPods and AirPods Pro, these personalized carrying cases are available in an array of text and colour options.

If you can say it, you can engrave it (within a character limit, at least). Pandora's selection of engravable jewerly allows shoppers to engrave names, inside jokes, dates and more on some of its best-selling charms — an amazing gift idea for your mom, girlfriend or spouse.

This incredibly chic 2024 planner is the perfect gift for those who like to stay organized or better yet, people (like me) who are obsessed with anything and anything personalized. Shop all Papier 2024 Planners here.

This is, quite possibly, the sweetest gift we have ever seen. The custom trinket dish has earned praise from Etsy shoppers, with one reviewer writing, "[it's] absolutely beautiful! It came in a timely manner and the photo matched perfectly."

If you haven't already tried Function of Beauty, get ready for it to revolutionize your haircare routine. The innovative beauty brand allows users to customize their haircare products, including shampoo, conditioner and hair masks, depending on their needs and hair type.

I don't know a single soul who wouldn't appreciate a little bit of glam this holiday season. And with that said, what's more glamorous than diamonds? If diamonds are out of your budget, you can check out Mejuri's more affordable cursive letter charm (shop here).

With just enough room for your everyday cards and cash, this slim leather card case is available in more than 18 colours and can be made uniquely yours with a monogram debossed into the leather.

Whether you're celebrating a new baby or you're sending your oldest baby off to university, these personalized name pillows are a thoughtful and unique way to customize their space and make it their own.

A custom engraved YSL Beauty lipstick — could you die? This ultra-luxe lipstick balm has earned 2,500 reviews from shoppers who call it "absolutely beautiful."

This all-purpose mat is functional, beautiful, and, most importantly — completely customizable. Choose from a handful of colours and find the design that works for you.

Celebrate a special building or home with a custom line drawing from Minted. Simply upload a photo and their team will create a unique drawing for you. Choose from 20 colour themes and nine frame options.

Very few things (in my opinion) are as chic as personalized notecards and stationery. Case in point: this custom pack of 20 notecards from Papier.

This gorgeous leather tote has an option for trapunto quilting, to be debossed (pictured) or hand-painted. The bag is available in seven colours and standard and premium fabrics. "The leather on this bag is absolutely divine!" writes one shopper. "To say it's buttery soft would be an understatement."

A unique luxury experience, fans of Armani Beauty fragrances and makeup can add a personal touch to their purchases this season with the brand's custom engraving service. Click here to see all products available for personalization.

If you're stuck on what to get the girl (or guy) who has everything, we recommend checking out this chic monogram necklace from Jenny Bird. The necklace is made from gold ion-plated steel and its delicate curb chain is adjustable in two lengths: 17" or 19".

The ultimate gift this holiday season or, really, any time of the year, there are several ways in which you can customize this leather camera bag. On top of the custom monogram, shoppers can pick from 16 colours for its exterior and premium and standard fabrics.

Personalized stationery is a special way to stay in touch. This set is printed on premium heavyweight cardstock with a handpainted watercolour design. For more custom stationery options from the Etsy seller, click here.

Add a personal touch to your travels with Monos' Alphabet Stickers. Designed to adhere to your suitcase, shoppers can mix and match the stickers to create their monogram.

This holiday season, give them a gift to remember via these hilarious custom photo-printed face socks.

A unique and useful gift idea, Paravel's Cabana Valet Tray is a multifunctional tabletop tray, perfect for organizing your nightstand or holding your keys and everyday essentials. Shoppers can personalize the tray with gold or silver foil for $27 extra.

Say au revoir to boring dinnerware and decor. This monogrammed old-fashioned glass makes for an adorable stocking stuffer this holiday season, and according to shoppers, it's even "more beautiful in real life!"

A Prose hairbrush is unlike anything you've tried before. Prose offers three brushes depending on the texture and thickness of your hair, each handcrafted by artisans practiced in the specific skill of brush-making. Plus, each brush can be monogrammed with your initials for an extra luxe touch.

The weekender bag to end all weekender bags: this personalized travel tote has been called the "best bag ever" and "super chic" by reviewers. Shoppers can choose between three colourways and three personalization options: hand-painted (pictured), hand-painted emoji and embroidered.

