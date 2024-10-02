Amazon is having a *massive* sale on Halloween candy — take up to 44% off ahead of Prime Big Deal Days

Save up to 44 per cent on fun-size Skittles, M&M's, Reese's and more this October.

11 best deals on Halloween candy from Amazon Canada — save up to 44 per cent. (Photo via Getty)

October is here, and you know what that means — the spooky season has officially begun (for me, at least). It's never too early to stock up on Halloween treats for those trick-or-treaters who will come a-knocking on Oct. 31.

Right now, you can save up to 44 per cent on both fun-size and full-size chocolate bars and candy ahead of Amazon Canada's Prime Big Deal Days. It's the perfect time to stock up on some sweet goodies from Nestlé, Cadbury, Maynards and more. To get a head start on your Halloween shopping (or restock your personal stash), keep scrolling for 11 Amazon deals on tasty treats.

Yupik Yupik Candy Rockets $13 $15 Save $2 These classic Canadian candies were always in my Halloween candy stashes as a kid. I might just add a pack of these to my cart for the sake of nostalgia. $13 at Amazon

