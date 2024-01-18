These Amazon earbuds are on super sale for 73% off — 'great sound quality'

These Monster Wireless Earbuds are a whopping 73% off on Amazon Canada. (Photo via Amazon)

Amazon Canada always comes through with the best tech deals, like these Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds for 73 per cent off. If you're in need of good quality earbuds but don't feel like overspending, Amazon shoppers can attest to these being a fab, affordable option. They'd make an awesome gift for any upcoming birthdays or even Valentine's Day. They've got great, innovative features like waterproof technology, and they're super lightweight, too. And that's not all — if you want to find out more, just keep scrolling for further details on these bad boys.

The details

These Monster Wireless Earbuds will amplify your audio experience with killer sound — you can blast your tunes to any volume without any distortion. They're also super comfortable, being 15 per cent lighter than standard ones, so you can wear them for hours without the urge to take them out.

They have Bluetooth connectivity to keep you connected to your devices, and the sound quality is crystal clear, perfect for taking calls.

And you'll get 30 hours of playtime, so you can listen to your podcasts and playlists uninterrupted. With the waterproof tech, you won't have to worry about getting them wet on rainy days or during sweaty workouts.

These earbuds offer one-step pairing and touch control for music playback, volume adjustment, calls and more to make life easier.

What people are saying

With a 4.3-star rating and over 1,300 reviews on Amazon Canada, these earbuds have some solid feedback.

One customer stated that they're a "great pair of headphones" that "deliver a solid bass-forward audio experience." They also noted that the "call quality is clear and crisp" and doesn't have any "annoying distortion."

Another reviewer who's "an avid audiobook reader" said they've had them for three years and "use them almost every day." They said that they're "still working well."

"They're comfortable, noise cancelling, and great sound quality," said another customer.

One shopper said they have a "comfortable fit"; however, after a few hours straight, "they can get a little sore." They also said they wish you could "custom program the controls" instead, which is why they gave these 'buds a three-star rating.

Another common complaint is that the battery doesn't last as long as they'd wish.

