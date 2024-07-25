Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Home Hardware is having a huge summer sale: Save $100s on tools, lawn mowers & more

Save on pressure washers, leaf blowers, lawn mowers and more.

Melina Brum
someone using a Home Hardware hedge trimmer, a Home Hardware lawn mower in a garage next to tools
Home Hardware is having a summer sale: 11 backyard essentials up to 25% off. (Photos via Home Hardware)

Home Hardware is having a Backyard Savings Sale right now, and you can save up to 25 per cent on outdoor necessities. Need a new pressure washer? How about a good ol' lawn mower? You're in luck because they've got just what you're looking for.

Quick Overview
See 6 more

The deals last until July 31; however, now's the time to rack up your cart because things are selling out fast. And hey, if a man in your life's birthday is coming up, this is your one-stop shop for gifts he'll love.

Interested in what's on sale? We've put together a list of top deals that are still in stock (but won't be for much longer). Scroll below to explore our picks.

Home Hardware

BENCHMARK Electric Log Splitter

$500$600Save $100

Shoppers call this nine-ton log splitter a "back-saving machine" and say it prevents "sore shoulders." 

$500 at Home Hardware
Home Hardware

BENCHMARK 60V Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower

$500$600Save $100

This self-propelling lawn mower features a brushless motor and rear wheel drive, making it easy to maneuver. The 3-in-1 design provides mulching, side discharge or rear bagging options.

$500 at Home Hardware
Home Hardware

BENCHMARK 3.5" Cordless Pruning Shear

$131$175Save $44

Shoppers say this pruning shear makes "trimming plants much more effortless." They confirm that it's "lightweight and easy to work with," too.

$131 at Home Hardware
Home Hardware

BENCHMARK Lithium-Ion Cordless Leaf Blower

$225$300Save $75

This lightweight handheld leaf blower has an ergonomic design for easy handling. It has a brushless powerful motor and a trigger lock to go hands-free.

$225 at Home Hardware
Home Hardware

BENCHMARK 3500 PSI Gas Pressure Washer

$500$600Save $100

One shopper called this an "awesome pressure washer." It will cut down your cleaning time with a faster, deeper wash.

$500 at Home Hardware
Home Hardware

BENCHMARK 20 Volt Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer

$160$180Save $20

This hedge trimmer will help you easily maintain thick bushes and hedges. Shoppers say they're "pretty satisfied" and claim it "works like a charm."

$160 at Home Hardware
Home Hardware

BENCHMARK 44" Round Point D-Handle Shovel

$22$30Save $8

This sturdy shovel will be your gardening companion, helping you scoop, dig and plant. The D-grip handle will assist with different hand positions, which will help provide maximum power.

$22 at Home Hardware
Home Hardware

BENCHMARK 16" Electric Chainsaw

$100$120Save $20

This electric chainsaw has a powerful 15 amp motor and a chain speed of 15 metres per second. It also has a built-in safety switch to prevent accidental starts.

$100 at Home Hardware
Home Hardware

BENCHMARK 48V Brushless 75Ah Battery Riding Lawn Mower

$3,300$3,500Save $200

This riding lawn mower is selling fast! It has massive lawn-cutting power and a maintenance-free electric operation. It also features cruise control, USB device charging, a cup holder and LED headlights.

$3,300 at Home Hardware
Home Hardware

BENCHMARK 12" Cordless Lawn Trimmer

$144$180Save $36

If you're looking for precise power control, this lawn trimmer has it. Its 12-inch swath provides a large cutting radius, which can knock down wide sections of overgrowth in one pass.

$144 at Home Hardware
Home Hardware

BENCHMARK Medium Stainless Steel Backhoe

$34$46Save $12

This backhoe will assist you with planting, cultivating and furrowing without hurting your back. It's lightweight and features a small head, allowing you to get into tighter spaces.

$34 at Home Hardware

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories