Home Hardware is having a huge summer sale: Save $100s on tools, lawn mowers & more
Save on pressure washers, leaf blowers, lawn mowers and more.
Home Hardware is having a Backyard Savings Sale right now, and you can save up to 25 per cent on outdoor necessities. Need a new pressure washer? How about a good ol' lawn mower? You're in luck because they've got just what you're looking for.
BENCHMARK Electric Log Splitter$500$600Save $100
BENCHMARK 60V Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower$500$600Save $100
BENCHMARK 3.5" Cordless Pruning Shear$131$175Save $44
BENCHMARK Lithium-Ion Cordless Leaf Blower$225$300Save $75
BENCHMARK 3500 PSI Gas Pressure Washer$500$600Save $100
BENCHMARK 20 Volt Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer$160$180Save $20
BENCHMARK 44" Round Point D-Handle Shovel$22$30Save $8
BENCHMARK 16" Electric Chainsaw$100$120Save $20
BENCHMARK 48V Brushless 75Ah Battery Riding Lawn Mower$3,300$3,500Save $200
BENCHMARK 12" Cordless Lawn Trimmer$144$180Save $36
BENCHMARK Medium Stainless Steel Backhoe$34$46Save $12
The deals last until July 31; however, now's the time to rack up your cart because things are selling out fast. And hey, if a man in your life's birthday is coming up, this is your one-stop shop for gifts he'll love.
Interested in what's on sale? We've put together a list of top deals that are still in stock (but won't be for much longer). Scroll below to explore our picks.
Shoppers call this nine-ton log splitter a "back-saving machine" and say it prevents "sore shoulders."
This self-propelling lawn mower features a brushless motor and rear wheel drive, making it easy to maneuver. The 3-in-1 design provides mulching, side discharge or rear bagging options.
Shoppers say this pruning shear makes "trimming plants much more effortless." They confirm that it's "lightweight and easy to work with," too.
This lightweight handheld leaf blower has an ergonomic design for easy handling. It has a brushless powerful motor and a trigger lock to go hands-free.
One shopper called this an "awesome pressure washer." It will cut down your cleaning time with a faster, deeper wash.
This hedge trimmer will help you easily maintain thick bushes and hedges. Shoppers say they're "pretty satisfied" and claim it "works like a charm."
This sturdy shovel will be your gardening companion, helping you scoop, dig and plant. The D-grip handle will assist with different hand positions, which will help provide maximum power.
This electric chainsaw has a powerful 15 amp motor and a chain speed of 15 metres per second. It also has a built-in safety switch to prevent accidental starts.
This riding lawn mower is selling fast! It has massive lawn-cutting power and a maintenance-free electric operation. It also features cruise control, USB device charging, a cup holder and LED headlights.
If you're looking for precise power control, this lawn trimmer has it. Its 12-inch swath provides a large cutting radius, which can knock down wide sections of overgrowth in one pass.
This backhoe will assist you with planting, cultivating and furrowing without hurting your back. It's lightweight and features a small head, allowing you to get into tighter spaces.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
