40+ Amazon Prime Day deals we're shopping early before the savings event kicks off next week

We found all-time low pricing ahead of Prime Day on some of our favorite products from Apple, Vitamix, Weber and more.

This might sound crazy, but, can it be Tuesday already? Sure, weekends are nice and all, but Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 16 — and as professional shoppers, the anticipation is killing us. Of course, patience is a virtue ... though it's not even that necessary, considering Amazon's already dropped a slew of early Prime Day deals you can scoop up as soon as, well, now.

But here's the thing: Not all deals offer real savings — shoppers always have to be wary of inflated MSRPs and products that have sat at their "discounted" price for months. That's why we're here to expertly guide you and help make every dollar count.

So we're sharing everything we know now about the sale, including a few of the best early Prime Day sales you can "Add to Cart" today (aka the real deals). From Apple AirTags that are currently marked down to their all-time lowest price ($75 for a 4-pack) to a No. 1 bestselling Instant Pot (also just $75), these are the most worthwhile of the bunch. Happy saving!

Best Prime Day deals overall

Amazon Instant Pot Duo Plus $75 $130 Save $55 Pressure cookers are the best because they let you set and forget — and this No. 1 bestseller is down to its lowest price of the year. Its 6-quart capacity holds food for up to six people, and you can use it for everything from steaming veggies and preparing rice to making your own yogurt. It works up to 70% faster than other cooking methods, meaning dinner will be on the table in a snap. $75 at Amazon

Amazon Shark Robot Vacuum $295 $599 Save $304 Want a hands-off cleaning option? Look no further than this popular (as in, over 20,000 sold last month) robovac. It's dropped down to its lowest-ever sale price, and while I could go on about its strong suction and mapping abilities, the star feature is the self-emptying base, which will hold up to 60 days' worth of debris so you're not touching any dirt or dust. Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums for more. $295 at Amazon

Amazon Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $80 Save $40 Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty hand tool is powerful enough to take down tree branches yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this top-seller is cordless for even more convenience. Overgrown shrubs, you've met your match. You'll save 50% with this deal, which brings the price down to as low as we've ever seen it. $40 at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals on everyday essentials

Amazon Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack $10 $20 Save $10 These No. 1 bestselling fabric-softening balls can be reused for over a thousand laundry loads. They're made entirely of wool, and they will not only make your washables plush but also shorten their drying time in the process. What's more, they'll save you tons of money on not-so-eco-friendly dryer sheets. At 50% off, consider them our favorite laundry hack. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips, 44 Strips $30 $46 Save $16 If your less-than-glowing chompers could use some restoration, the folks at Crest say these bestselling strips can make teeth up to 20 shades whiter in just 22 days (that's almost one shade per day!). According to the brand, you're guaranteed to have a noticeably whiter smile, and with this kit, you'll get some bonus express treatments for same-day results. Now say "cheese!" This is just about as low as they ever go on sale for. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Brita Metro Water Filter Pitcher $16 $26 Save $10 with Prime Using a filtered pitcher can help prevent you from drinking water that's laden with impurities. This popular, BPA-free Brita reduces copper, cadmium and mercury levels for better-tasting H2O, in addition to minimizing the taste and odor from chorine (no thanks). Its 6-cup capacity is on the smaller size, meaning it won't take up much room in your fridge, and it'll alert you when it's time to swap out the filter. At nearly 40% off, this is as good a price as we've seen. Save $10 with Prime $16 at Amazon

Best Prime Day beauty deals

Amazon CeraVe Retinol Serum $11 $22 Save $11 The bottom line about skin care: If you have an aging face and want to appear like you have a, well, less-aging face, you need retinol. And if you're new to the retinol game or have dry skin, CeraVe's formula is an excellent place to start. It contains just a 0.3% concentration, which means it will be gentler and less drying than higher-potency products. It's also filled with skin-calming agents like niacinamide and moisturizing hyaluronic acid. Best of all, right now it's inexpensive enough to try without the guilt of a major skin-care investment. $11 at Amazon

Amazon Grace & Stella Hyaluronic Acid Serum $14 $20 Save $6 with coupon Our senior beauty editor said she was so thrilled when she saw this pre-Prime Day deal that she "could barely type." Why is that? For starters, this serum comes from a well-respected brand and its star ingredient is hyaluronic acid, a hydration agent that can help plump the skin for a smoother appearance. Among the other concerns it targets? Dark circles, fine lines, dark spots ... need any more convincing it belongs in your cart? Check out our beauty editor's anti-aging skin care deals roundup for more. Save $6 with coupon $14 at Amazon

Amazon Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $50 $200 Save $150 This multiuse hair tool works like the Dyson Airwrap — only at a fraction of the cost. It comes with three brush heads and a blow-dryer attachment to suit all hair types, whether you want to smooth and straighten or add curl and waves. Now you'll be able to give yourself a professional-level blowout while saving 75% — you're looking at one of the lowest prices we've seen. There are plenty of early Prime Day deals for thinning hair going on now too. $50 at Amazon

Amazon Vitamix 5200 Blender $399 $500 Save $101 If you've been holding out for an on-sale Vitamix, this model is currently marked down to the best price we're seeing online — it's $100 off. The 64-ounce container can hold large batches of hot soup and refreshing smoothies, while the brand's best-in-class blades break down ice and frozen ingredients like a champ. $399 at Amazon

Amazon Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker $30 $43 Save $13 with Prime Enjoying a warm breakfast on a busy morning has never been so easy, thanks to this contraption that'll make a bacon, egg and cheese (or two) without you having to wait at the drive-through. Just fill each tray with your bread, eggs, cheese and any toppings you'd like, and it'll cook everything so that it's nice and melty by the time you've gotten dressed. We haven't seen it on sale for this low since 2021, and it hasn't dipped lower since 2020, making this one of the best early Prime Day kitchen deals so far. Save $13 with Prime $30 at Amazon

Amazon Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set $80 $180 Save $100 At 56% off, the slice is right when it comes to this sleek knife set. If you could use one less thing to remember, go ahead and cross "sharpen knives" off your to-do list, because this savvy set will do it automatically. These knives come housed in an attractive wooden block with slots that hone each blade every time you use them. The set includes an 8-inch chef's knife, 6-inch utility knife, 5-inch santoku knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, kitchen shears and the aforementioned block. The triple-riveted handle is contoured to feel comfortable in your hand, allowing you to chop more confidently, and each tip is labeled so you'll know which knife you're reaching for. Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more. $80 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $250 $330 Save $80 Says one Yahoo staffer: "I used to bake for a living, and my trusty KitchenAid stand mixer is my go-to appliance. Cake batters, cookie doughs, breads, frostings, meringues — you name it, I've probably made it using this mighty machine. Unlike flimsier mixers, this one is built to last (there's a reason KitchenAids are often passed down from one generation to the next)." At 4.5 quarts, it can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time, though it won't take up much room in your kitchen. Oh, and you'll get a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun. It's only dipped lower than its current sale price once this year, and not by very much. $250 at Amazon

Amazon Carote Nonstick Granite Cookware, 10-Piece Set $80 $150 Save $70 This popular 10-piece nonstick cookware set includes 9.5-inch and 11-inch frying pans, a 2.4-quart saucepan with lid and steamer, a 4.3-quart casserole pot with lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid and a silicone turner. These days, a single pan can cost more than all of that! Plus, each piece is PFOA-free and can be used on all cooktops. At nearly 50% off, this is just about as low as we've seen this set on sale for all year. $80 at Amazon

Amazon Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer $85 $120 Save $35 with Prime An air fryer is just the ticket when you want a hot meal without turning on the oven. This top-rated model heats up quickly and holds up to 2.5 pounds of fries or 14 wings at a time. Plus, it can be used to dehydrate food, proof bread and even bake desserts. We've never seen it on sale for as low as this before. Check out our roundup of the best air fryers for more. Save $35 with Prime $85 at Amazon

Best Prime Day home deals

Amazon Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with Prime and coupon Why keep tripping over shampoo bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This top-selling set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that's a lot of shaving cream, conditioner and body wash) and comes with five storage racks in a variety of sizes for all your bath-time essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesive to stick 'em on the wall. At nearly 75% off, this is close to as low as we've seen them on sale for. Save $52 with Prime and coupon $18 at Amazon

Amazon Hopopro High-Pressure Shower Head $15 $30 Save $15 with coupon If you've watched more than five minutes of HGTV, you know that upgrading a bathroom is one of the most expensive rehab projects you can do. At 50% off (less than $20!), this shower head is an easy way to get a fancy upgrade minus the financial headache (and the sledgehammer). Save $15 with coupon $15 at Amazon

Amazon NineSky Dehumidifier $69 $110 Save $41 with Prime and coupon Mugginess just might be the bane of summer, but this No. 1 bestselling appliance can dehumidify up to 800 square feet. It has a quiet night mode so as not to disturb your sleep, and you can choose from seven colored light options for a little illumination. This is close to as low as we've seen it dip all year. Save $41 with Prime and coupon $69 at Amazon

Amazon Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $26 Save $9 Grime, be gone! This battery-powered doodad tackles stubborn messes like a champ, zero elbow grease required. One Yahoo staffer wrote of the viral-favorite super-scrubber, "It's conveniently water-resistant, with a small brush head that is designed to fit into tight corners and small spaces — think grout lines, faucets, window edges, tire crevices. ... Now that I've seen the wonders the Rubbermaid Reveal can work on stained grout, I'll be using it for pretty much any cleaning chore involving scrubbing." Check out our full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review for more. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Morento Air Purifier $133 $220 Save $87 If seasonal allergies are making you sneezier than a certain friend of Snow White's, you'll want this HEPA air purifier that's currently 65% off. It can remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, and it does so quietly (as in, softer than a whisper so you won't wake up Sleepy). It's suitable for spaces of up to 1,000 square feet. Check out our roundup of the best air purifiers for more. $133 at Amazon

Amazon Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Vacuum $130 $250 Save $120 We usually want to avoid sharks during the summer, but we'll make an exception for this popular stick vac that's close to 50% off. It's certainly much lighter than a great white — just 7 pounds — and since it's corded, you won't have to worry about running out of juice in the middle of your cleaning sesh. The pop-out hand vac is handy for cleaning higher surfaces too. $130 at Amazon

Best Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Apple AirTag 4 pack $75 $99 Save $24 Ever lose your wallet, luggage or keys? No more! Just attach or place one of these trackers into whatever you want to avoid misplacing, and you'll be able to monitor its whereabouts via app. Right now, this pack of AirTags is available for their lowest price ever. This deal makes it about $19 per tracker. $75 at Amazon

Amazon Insignia 32-Inch Fire TV $80 $130 Save $50 If a smaller screen suits your needs, you won't do much better than this highly affordable 32-incher. It's equipped with Alexa voice control and is compatible with Apple AirPlay, meaning you can pair it with your Apple device to broadcast photos and videos on the screen. Check out our roundup of the best budget TVs for more. $80 at Amazon

Best Prime Day style deals

Amazon Hanes French Terry Capri Joggers $10 $22 Save $12 Not a fan of shorts? Join the club. Luckily, these cropped Hanes pants make a comfy alternative: breezy enough to keep you cool but with a bit more coverage. We love that they have an adjustable drawstring waist and no itchy tags — other brands, take note! Grab 'em while they're nearly 60% off. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Brouk & Co. Capri Everyday Stripe Tote $16 $20 Save $4 Everyone needs a sturdy, durable tote for bringing on trips or to the beach — and this one happens to be Oprah-approved! (And on rare sale.) “You get a lot of bang for your buck with this cotton canvas tote: smart-looking, with vegan leather accents," she says of her Favorite Things 2023 pick. "Doesn’t it look like a more expensive bag? It’s just right for the person in your life who needs to schlep a lot of stuff. Gayle, are you listening?” $16 at Amazon

Amazon Cupshe Textured Tummy Control Swimsuit $31 $45 Save $14 Whether you're a pool person or a beach bum, you'll want a swimsuit that stays in place, shapes your bod, looks stylish and won't break the bank — like this one. We love the modern feel of this square-neck one-piece. The textured material gives it a slimming effect and a fashion-forward twist — win-win. Plus, it's over 30% off. $31 at Amazon

Amazon Merokeety Tie-Waist T-Shirt Dress $33 $48 Save $15 with coupon Light and airy dresses are a great option for your summer wardrobe, especially if they manage to be extra comfortable too. The problem is, "extra comfortable" in dresses usually equals a shapeless swath of fabric. Is it too much to ask to look and feel effortlessly gorgeous? Enter: this casual t-shirt style dress that looks laid-back and cool, feels cozy, and flatters just about any figure without squishing and squeezing. You're saving $15 with the on-page coupon, and you can snap one (or more!) up in a whopping 24 colors and patterns to punch up your seasonal style. Save $15 with coupon $33 at Amazon

Best Prime Day travel deals

Amazon Riemot Travel Cup Holder $10 $14 Save $4 with Prime There are few things as frustrating as buying an overpriced drink at the airport and not having anywhere to set it. But we've found a genius solution. This removable caddy attaches to your carry-on luggage handle and has slots for two cups — natch, the flight attendants of the world use it religiously. This is as low as it gets, folks! Save $4 with Prime $10 at Amazon

Amazon Bagail Compression Packing Cubes, 4-Pack $17 $27 Save $10 with Prime Traveling with just a carry-on can be limiting, so it's best to do whatever you can to maximize the space you have. One of the easiest and most effective ways to do this is with a set of compression packing cubes. Just pack your clothes inside each cube, zip them up with the standard zipper then once more with the extra compression zipper. This is designed to save up to 60% of space in your luggage, allowing you to pack more. And, according to the 14,000+ five-star reviewers (including at least one pilot), this set is worth the investment. Save $10 with Prime $17 at Amazon

Amazon GearLight Sunlit Lantern, 2-Pack $20 $32 Save $12 with coupon If camping is on your summer itinerary, allow us to shed some light on a pair of outdoor essentials. These battery-powered lanterns provide 360° illumination and come with both hooks for hanging and magnetic bases for stabilizing. At just 1.5 pounds each, they won't weigh you down, and since they're collapsible they'll be easy to fit in your backpack. They'll also come in handy at home should you lose power! We haven't seen them dip lower than this in months. Save $12 with coupon $20 at Amazon

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon released the official dates of their Prime Day sales event for 2024, and here's the skinny: This year's summer Prime Day spectacular will begin on Tuesday, July 16, and run through Wednesday, July 17. This is a touch later in the month than expected — last year's summer Prime Day ran from Tuesday, July 11, to Wednesday, July 12. If you want to get super granular, we have those details too: The event officially begins at 3 a.m. EST, and will run a full 48 hours.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day, a tradition that the retailer launched in July 2015, is a massive site-wide savings event exclusive only to Amazon Prime subscribers. If you're not yet a member, don't sweat it — you can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more all year 'round.) Not ready to join the club yet? Well, you can sign up for Amazon Prime at any time, including during PD itself. Along with the exclusive savings, you'll also be able to take advantage of benefits like free shipping.

What will be on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Information on specific markdowns is soon to come, but we already have a tantalizing taste of the deals in store at Amazon Prime Day 2024. They include sweet savings on timely categories like warm-weather fashion finds, outdoor must-haves, and classics like electronics and kitchenware. Plus, it's almost guaranteed that the retailer will be offering big deals on their house-brand products, like Kindle, Fire TV, Echo, Ring and more.

Like last year's Prime Days, we're expecting mega markdowns on big brands like Apple, Ninja and Samsung, along with discounts on Yahoo reader favorites and highly reviewed bestsellers. Unlike Black Friday, where holiday shopping reigns supreme, Prime Day is particularly well-timed for checking a host of items off your own list, including travel necessities, summer-entertaining supplies and upgrades for the home, office and even your beauty routine.

How do I find the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

Stick with us here at Yahoo to stay apprised of all the emerging deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024. We'll have category experts on deck to keep you up-to-date on all the marked-down must-haves. We'll also be comparing prices with other retailers (and delving into price histories), so you can be sure you're getting actual deals — and this coverage will extend throughout all of Amazon Prime Day, so check back often for updates.

Will other retailers have sales?

Plenty of other online retailers try to get in on the savings action, so sales will often start a little earlier at places like Target, Home Depot, Lowe's, Sephora and more. We also know that Walmart's own deals event starts July 8 and last through July 11. Walmart+ members get first dibs on the retailer's array of savings for the Walmart Deals sale — becoming a member couldn't be easier; simply click here and you'll have the option to start with a free 30-day trial to see how you like it.

