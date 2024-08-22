Amazon shoppers say this 'fantastic' and 'easy to assemble' fire pit table is perfect for fall
Reviewers love that "you can adjust heat levels."
We're in the final stretch of August, and while summer is still here, I can't help but anticipate all the cozy fall nights to come. There's nothing like crisp autumn air and comfy sweaters while chilling by the fire — am I right? If you want to enjoy some fun bonfires and s'mores nights this fall, this Propane Fire Pit Table from Amazon will make a great addition to your outdoor space.If you want to see why shoppers are raving about it, scroll below for all the details.
This fire pit can convert into a functional outdoor dining table.
The details
If you want to add some warmth to your outdoor gatherings, this fire pit is perfect for your backyard, patio or poolside. It also doubles as a cozy fire pit and a convenient outdoor dining table.
When used as a fire pit, it runs on propane for a clean, smokeless burn, kicking out 50,000 BTUs of heat. It also has a durable steel frame and an anti-rust coating, which will help it withstand different weather conditions.
It also has adjustable non-slip feet, which help keep it stable. It's a breeze to assemble and will probably take approximately 30 minutes. Plus, it has a hidden storage compartment to store a 20lb propane tank.
What others are saying
⭐️ 4.4/5 stars
💬 250+ ratings
🏆 "Looks great and gives off good heat."
Amazon shoppers call this fire pit table "fantastic" and rave about how it's "easy to assemble."
"The tabletop does not get hot around the flame," writes one reviewer. However, they do warn to "be careful when turning the propane tank off" because it's "easy to burn yourself."
Another person said it "looks wonderful when it's put together" and confirmed it "gives [off] lots of heat."
Along with "easy assembly," you can also "adjust [the] heat levels," which is really convenient.
One customer said their product started "rusting within two weeks" after bringing it outside. For this reason, it's important to purchase a cover for it.
The verdict
If you've been wanting to spruce up your outdoor space without fully revamping it, this small fire pit table is a great, versatile option. For just $310, you'll not only get a fire pit but also a functional table. Shoppers say it gives off a good amount of heat and makes for a cozy atmosphere. However, to prevent rusting, I'd consider adding a cover to your cart, too.
