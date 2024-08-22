This lightweight sweater is 'perfect for fall days' — and it's on sale on Amazon Canada for under $35

This crochet-look top is "comfortable," "warm," and the "perfect length."

This crochet-look top is "comfortable," "warm," and the "perfect length" (Photos via Amazon).

As glorious summer draws to a close, there is one major consolation prize: fall fashion. It's the season of layering plush knits, chic coats, fun pants and knee-high boots. So cozy. And we've found a totally affordable sweater to add to the mix. Reviewers insist that the Zeagoo V-Neck Sweater from Amazon Canada is a great layering piece because it's lightweight, soft and the length is just right. They also say it's amazing quality for the price. And for a limited time, the V-neck is 20 per cent off with a coupon. Read on to discover why shoppers say this sweater is their top pick for fall.

The details

A lightweight addition to your autumn rotation, this long-sleeved V-neck sweater is soft and cozy.

It's made from 50.7 per cent viscose, 38.6 per cent polyester and 20.7 per cent nylon and features a zig-zag crochet design that adds breathability for those in-between-temperature days when you're not sure how to dress.

It can be worn tucked in for a polished vibe or pulled out for an oversized look. Layer it with a wool coat and fluffy scarf, then add ankle boots and live your "Gilmore Girls" fantasy.

It comes in six neutral colours: beige, brown, black, grey, khaki and striped.

Machine wash it in a laundry bag, or hand wash it in cold water. Avoid using bleach.

What shoppers are saying

⭐️ 4.6 stars

💬 25+ reviews

🔎 “My number one sweater going into fall."

People who have purchased this lightweight knit top love it for several reasons: softness, quality stitching and length.

It's "very, very soft," one reviewer says. "It's pleasant against the skin," confirms another.

"The stitching is well done," shoppers agree, and there are no loose threads or sloppy seams.

Plus, the length is "not cropped yet not too long," which means it works well whether it's tucked in or worn loose.

Shop this cozy knit in six colourways (Photo via Amazon)

Zeagoo V-Neck Sweater $31 $39 Save $8 with coupon Copied! Code: Save 20% Copied! Code: Save 20% See at Amazon

Reviewers mostly agree that the top fits true to size. However, if you want an oversized look like in the pictures with the model, you may want to "go up a size." That said, the sweater "has a nice stretch to it," so it's forgiving.

The thickness is "just right," as it's "thin but not too thin." That means it offers some warmth but will need to be layered on cold winter days.

Since the sweater is delicate, "it's best to hang or air dry" it.

The crochet holes "do not show much skin," but you'll still want to wear a tank or neutral bra underneath the sweater.

The verdict

The Zeagoo V-Neck Sweater boasts amazing quality for the price. Easy to style from early fall straight through to late spring, it can be dressed up for work or dressed down for a casual afternoon out. However, if you're looking for a thick, warm sweater for cold winter days, this top isn't your best bet. Want something lightweight with a stylish crochet design? You'll likely love this option.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.