This 'super soft' and 'flattering' Amazon cardigan is on sale for $30 — and it has pockets!

This "versatile" cardigan comes in tons of fun and neutral colours.

This versatile cardigan is great for winter — and it's on sale for $30 on Amazon Canada. (Photos via Amazon)

With cold winter weather officially here, many of us are on the hunt for layering pieces that are not too thick, not too thin — but just right. It can be tricky trying to stay warm without overheating, so items you can easily take on and off are essential. One winter-friendly piece that blends both comfort and style is the Grace Karin Essential Solid Open Front Long Knitted Cardigan.

GRACE KARIN Open Front Long Sleeve Cardigan $30 $41 Save $11 See at Amazon

This flattering Amazon Canada find is a great layering piece to add to your cold-weather wardrobe — and right now, select colours are up to 27 per cent off. You can snag this staple piece for just $30. Interested? Keep scrolling for details and to see what reviewers are saying.

The details

This long, open cardigan by Grace Karin is made from "stretchy, breathable" fabric that will perfectly drape your silhouette. Whether you're pairing it with your favourite leggings, joggers or jeans, this classic lightweight sweater will elevate any and every casual look.

It features ribbed trim detailing on the cuffs and hem, plus two pockets, so you'll have a place to store small essentials (or a place to put your hands!).

The knee-length sweater is currently available in 14 different colours, ranging in size from small to 3XL. When cleaning this product, it is recommended to handwash it separately in cold water and hang it dry.

What people are saying

The casual open-front cardigan has earned more than 3,400 reviews on Amazon Canada and a 4.4-star rating from customers.

According to one shopper, the sweater "works for all seasons."

It "drapes nicely" and is the "perfect weight" for layering in the winter or wearing overtop a tank top in the summer, writes one shopper. "I have two now."

This is "such a beautiful soft sweater," says another. It's "true to size" and looks "exactly like the picture."

A third reviewer, who bought the cardigan in three colours, describes it as "super comfortable and versatile."

The pockets "hold my phone and car keys" and it's "light enough" to wear in warm weather, they write. It's "flattering and soft," "washes well," and "covers my butt." Adding, "I'm probably going to buy others."

While thousands of reviewers are "impressed" with the open-front cardigan and say it's "super soft and comfy," some describe the material as "plasticky."

It's "pretty," but the material is "just OK," according to one reviewer. It's "a bit plasticky."

The verdict

If you're looking for a stylish duster to wear this winter or keep handy at your desk, Grace Karin's Open Front Long Knitted Cardigan might be for you. The timeless design and range of neutral (and fun) colours make it a cold-weather wardrobe item you'll reach for time and time again for all of your casual looks. However, some describe its material as feeling "plasticky," something to keep in mind when placing your order.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

