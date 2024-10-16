Amazon shoppers say this rapid egg cooker is a 'life-changing' appliance — and it's on sale right now (but there's a catch!)

Trust us, this will quickly become your new favourite kitchen gadget.

If you're looking for ways to make your morning routine easier, you might want to check out the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker from Amazon Canada. This egg-cellent gadget, which boasts more than 84,000 five-star reviews, promises to simplify the task of making breakfast or lunch, whether you like your eggs soft boiled, hard boiled, poached, scrambled or in omelette form. Plus, it's shockingly tiny, so you won't have to worry about losing precious counter or shelf space.

And if that isn't enough, the cooker is marked down to just $30, which is 30 per cent off its original price. But there's a catch — it's Prime-exclusive deal. Don't have a membership? You can sign up here. Now, keep scrolling to discover why reviewers call this innovative gadget "life-changing."

The details

Designed to save time and take the guesswork out of making eggs, this electric tool boils, poaches and scrambles. It can even make small omelettes.

Simply choose from the three included trays: boiling (for up to six eggs), poaching (for up to two eggs) or omelette. Then add your eggs and the correct amount of water with the included measuring cup, close the contraption and set the timer based on the firmness you want.

The power light will illuminate when your eggs are cooking and, thanks to the clear lid, you can watch it all happen.

When the eggs are ready to eat, a musical chime will play and the machine will automatically shut off to prevent overcooking.

Weighing in at just one pound, the cooker is astonishingly small: just 19.1 centimetres tall, 19.1 centimetres wide and 15.2 centimetres high (7.5 x 7.5 x 6 inches).

What shoppers are saying

⭐️ 4.5/5 stars

💬 105,000+ reviews

🔎 “One of my favourite kitchen gadgets."

It "sounds silly to say an egg cooker changed my life," says one reviewer, "but seriously." This handy little device really does make egg prep so much easier.

Shoppers love that they can "set it and walk away" rather than keep an eye on a boiling pot. When the eggs are ready, a "cute bell noise" sounds and it's "loud enough to hear from another room."

The hard-boiled-egg setting seems to be the favourite and is just about foolproof. For other types of eggs, it may take a bit more finessing. The gadget only cooks "one small omelette at a time," for example, and it's not especially quick.

One perk is that the machine is delightfully compact. You'll "be shocked at how small it is," says one shopper.

There's even "less cleanup" than traditional cooking methods.

Several customers note that boiled eggs are "much easier to peel" than if they'd been cooked in a pot. But one reviewer says that you shouldn't run them under cold water first because "that makes the peeling more difficult."

Other reviewers note that the amount of water you choose is really important, "so pay attention" to the measuring cup markings. However, one customer says the lines are "very difficult to read" so she marked them more clearly with a red Sharpie.

The verdict

According to thousands of reviewers, the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is a total game-changer — especially at its current sale price. Whether you like boiled or poached eggs, this tiny device will make them to perfection and you won't need to watch over a boiling pot. It's also super easy to clean. But if boiling or poaching isn't for you and you prefer scrambled eggs and omelettes, you're probably better off sticking with a frying pan.

