Sales of this 'very soft' and 'cozy' $30 Amazon sherpa blanket are up more than 2,000,000%

Cooler weather is finally here — and if you're yearning to cozy up with a nice throw, Amazon Canada has plenty to choose from.

One popular one that's currently stealing the spotlight on Amazon's Movers & Shakers is this Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket, which has seen a 2 *million* per cent spike in sales over the past 24 hours.

It's warm, lightweight and versatile — you can use it as a throw or an extra layer in bed. It's also available in a variety of colours and sizes, so you can choose one that suits your taste.

If you want to learn more details about this comfy blanket that boasts more than 14,000 reviews, keep reading. And if it doesn't match your style, we've listed more Amazon blankets to choose from below.

The details

This cozy cuddle companion features two soft sides — a sherpa on one side and a velvety flannel on the other. It's perfect to throw on the couch or layer with your comforter for extra warmth at night.

It's a perfect weight, too; it's thick and heavy enough to envelop you in comfort, but it's not too heavy, either. Whether you want to use it in your bedroom or as a decorative accent in the living room, there are different sizes to suit your preferences.

Not to mention, it'll make a great gift, especially since there are so many colour options.

What people are saying

This popular blanket has skyrocketed in sales, and for good reason. It has more than 14,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating from Amazon shoppers.

"The blanket is fairly lightweight but warm and cozy," said one customer.

Another reviewer said there is a "very minimal difference" between this Amazon blanket and a $400 one they own.

One shopper said it's "just right for naps" and that it "feels so [...] nice to snuggle with." They also said they're "thinking of purchasing another one."

Although reviewers are raving about this blanket, some have noted it's not for cat owners, as their cats have destroyed it with "pulls everywhere." Some have also complained that they wish it were a little thicker.

Here are some other popular Amazon blankets if this one isn't for you.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

