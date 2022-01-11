This compact space heater left shoppers 'immediately impressed' — and it's on sale for $50

The Brightown Portable Electric Space Heater is on sale for $50. Image via Amazon.

If you're looking to beat cold winter temperatures without racking up a huge heating bill, a portable space heater may be the way to go. Since they only heat up a single area at a time, they're an energy-efficient option that ensures you stay warm and toasty — even once the temperature drops.

Whether you're looking to add some extra warmth to your basement, home office, or bedroom, right now you can save big on one top-rated space heater that's on sale on Amazon Canada. The Brightown Portable Electric Space Heater is currently on sale, making it a great time to add it to your winter arsenal.

Save 21% on the Brightown Portable Electric Space Heater. Image via Amazon.

$50 $55 at Amazon

This compact and affordable space heater delivers warmth to any room thanks to two heating modes: 1,500 or 750 watts of heating that makes this a great choice for use year-round. This mini space heater delivers adjustable heat ranging up to 158℉ (70 C), as well a a fan setting to help you beat the heat in warmer months.

Ceramic panels efficiently heat up to 200 square feet, making this the ideal space heater for bedrooms or other small spaces. Weighing in at just 2.2 pounds, this space heater is also easily portable and features a quiet fan.

For extra peace of mind, this heater also has a built-in safety feature that automatically it turns off if it gets knocked over, so you'll never have to worry about kids or pets causing accidental damage.

What shoppers are saying

Amazon shoppers have been impressed by the Brightown Portable Electric Space Heater, which has so far earned a 4.3-star rating from more than 140 customer reviews. It's received top marks for its safety features and heat output, with shoppers sharing that they were "extremely pleased" with its performance.

"I was immediately impressed," shared one reviewer, who found that this space heater quickly warmed up their space in "no time at all." Another reviewer added that it's "small but extremely fast to deliver heat."

Some shoppers revealed that the heater is a "little on the loud side," especially since "the volume doesn’t decrease" despite there being two heating modes.

Final verdict

If you're looking for a simple way to heat up smaller rooms, then this Brightown space heater could be a great option. According to reviewers it does a good job of heating homes without too much noise, and even works well to add heat to trailers and campsites.

