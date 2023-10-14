Post-Prime Day Amazon weekend deals: 35+ items you can still get for up to 57% off
Enjoy steep discounts on essential oil diffusers, kitchen appliances & more this weekend.
Prime Big Deal Days may be behind us, but Amazon Canada's still serving up some sweet weekend deals that you'll want to take advantage of. It's the perfect opportunity to catch a bargain if you missed out on October Prime Day.
JBL Go 3 Eco: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth$40$70Save $30
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 (2022)$799$999Save $200
ASAKUKI Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier$96$159Save $63
Cuisinart Salad Spinner$21$26Save $5
Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum$380$550Save $170
Timex Easy Reader Women's Leather Strap Watch$43$90Save $47
Or, if you spent all week sifting through deals, don't worry — we've got you. To make things easy for you, we've handpicked over 35 discounted items for you to discover. I'm talking up to 57 per cent off everything from home goods to can't-miss tech deals.
But remember: these deals will only last for a while, and popular items will sell out before you know it.
Keep scrolling to come across some of the best Amazon sales you can score this weekend.
Best Amazon deal to shop this weekend: JBL Go 3 Eco: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth
This JBL Go 3 Eco: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth is 43% off.
Best Amazon tech deals to shop this weekend
Save up to 40% on Samsung Monitors
Take up to 57% off eero mesh Wi-Fi system Devices
Save up to 30% on MSI gaming PCS
Up to 25% off on ASUS laptops and desktops
Save up to 46% on Sony headphones and speakers
Take 20% off a Victrola Vintage 3 Speed Turntable
This Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 (2022) is 20% off.
Best Amazon wellness deals to shop this weekend
Save 15% on O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Night Treatment
Save up to 28% on Cottonelle, Meyers, Method, and more
Save $20 on a Philips Sonicare Power Flosser
Save up to 20% on Depend, Poise and U by Kotex
Save up to 40% on ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffusers
Take 15% off a Cordless Neck Back Massager
This ASAKUKI Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier is 40% off.
Best Amazon kitchen deals to shop this weekend
15% off a COSORI Air Fryer 5Qt
Save up to 30% on Breville kitchen appliances
Save $15 on an AmazonBasics 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set
Save 20% on a COSORI Electric Kettle
Take 18% off glass cups and straws with bamboo lids
Save up to 34% on Chefman appliances
This Cuisinart Salad Spinner is 21% off.
Best Amazon home deals to shop this weekend
Take 18% off a gold full-length floor mirror
Save 15% on a Levoit Humidifier
Save up to 30% on Linenspa Lucid Toppers, Pillows, Comforters and More
Save 22% on a mobile height-adjustable sit-to-stand office desk
Save up to 19% on Casper Pillows, Protectors, Sheets, Dog Beds and More
Save 29% on a bamboo ladder-shelf bookcase
This Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum is 31% off.
Best Amazon deals to shop this weekend: Everything else
Take up to 30% off farming and gardening essentials
Save up to 50% on shoes and apparel
Up to 53% off select watches
Save up to 30% on select office products
Save up to 46% on DeWalt power tools & accessories
This Timex Easy Reader Women's Leather Strap Watch is 53% off.
