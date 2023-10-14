Post-Prime Day Amazon weekend deals: 35+ items you can still get for up to 57% off

Advertisement
Melina Brum
·2 min read
various amazon discounted items against a gradient background
Prime Day is over but you can still shop tons of deals on home, wellness & more on Amazon Canada this weekend. (Photos via Amazon)

Prime Big Deal Days may be behind us, but Amazon Canada's still serving up some sweet weekend deals that you'll want to take advantage of. It's the perfect opportunity to catch a bargain if you missed out on October Prime Day.

Or, if you spent all week sifting through deals, don't worry — we've got you. To make things easy for you, we've handpicked over 35 discounted items for you to discover. I'm talking up to 57 per cent off everything from home goods to can't-miss tech deals.

But remember: these deals will only last for a while, and popular items will sell out before you know it.

Keep scrolling to come across some of the best Amazon sales you can score this weekend.

Best Amazon deal to shop this weekend: JBL Go 3 Eco: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth

Amazon

JBL Go 3 Eco: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth

$40$70Save $30

This JBL Go 3 Eco: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth is 43% off.

$40 at Amazon

Best Amazon tech deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 (2022)

$799$999Save $200

This Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 (2022) is 20% off.

$799 at Amazon

Best Amazon wellness deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

ASAKUKI Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier

$96$159Save $63

This ASAKUKI Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier is 40% off.

$96 at Amazon

Best Amazon kitchen deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

Cuisinart Salad Spinner

$21$26Save $5

This Cuisinart Salad Spinner is 21% off.

$21 at Amazon

Best Amazon home deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum

$380$550Save $170

This Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum is 31% off.

$380 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals to shop this weekend: Everything else

Amazon

Timex Easy Reader Women's Leather Strap Watch

$43$90Save $47

This Timex Easy Reader Women's Leather Strap Watch is 53% off.

$43 at Amazon

