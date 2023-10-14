Post-Prime Day Amazon weekend deals: 35+ items you can still get for up to 57% off

Prime Day is over but you can still shop tons of deals on home, wellness & more on Amazon Canada this weekend. (Photos via Amazon)

Prime Big Deal Days may be behind us, but Amazon Canada's still serving up some sweet weekend deals that you'll want to take advantage of. It's the perfect opportunity to catch a bargain if you missed out on October Prime Day.

Or, if you spent all week sifting through deals, don't worry — we've got you. To make things easy for you, we've handpicked over 35 discounted items for you to discover. I'm talking up to 57 per cent off everything from home goods to can't-miss tech deals.

But remember: these deals will only last for a while, and popular items will sell out before you know it.

Keep scrolling to come across some of the best Amazon sales you can score this weekend.

Best Amazon deal to shop this weekend: JBL Go 3 Eco: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth

Best Amazon tech deals to shop this weekend

Best Amazon wellness deals to shop this weekend

Best Amazon kitchen deals to shop this weekend

Best Amazon home deals to shop this weekend

Best Amazon deals to shop this weekend: Everything else

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.