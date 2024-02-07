This wireless charging station can charge multiple devices at once — save 39% on Amazon

This wireless charging station is 39% off on Amazon Canada — it can charge your phone, watch and AirPods at the same time. (Photo via Amazon)

In a tech-focused world, keeping track of all your daily devices and their chargers can quickly become overwhelming. Thankfully, Amazon Canada has tons of different charging docks that'll help keep everything streamlined and in one spot. This particular Wireless Charging Station can juice up multiple devices at once — your phone, AirPods, watch and more — and it's currently 39 per cent off! Not only is it functional, practical and convenient, but it boasts a modern design that'll look fab in any setting. Keep scrolling for the full scoop and to see why reviewers are all about it.

Why you need it

This 5-in-1 wireless charging station is not only functional but will look great on your office desk or bedside table, thanks to its modern design. It has a unique leaf-shaped structure that stands out from other charging docks.

It'll conveniently juice up all of your devices simultaneously, with designated spots for your phone, watch, AirPods, iPad and any other devices with wireless charging capability. It features MagSafe compatibility and aims to deliver a fast charge.

Plus, it includes additional USB ports so that multiple devices can join the charging party.

It also has a controllable LED light, allowing it to double as a nightlight or table lamp.

What others are saying

⭐️ 4.3/5 stars

💬 5,700+ reviews

🏆 "Looks great and works perfectly."

One shopper said they "love the design of this charging station." Another person said it's "compact, stylish and so convenient."

Looks aside, one customer said the charging is "quite decent," they noted it's "not super fast." They also said they wish the "watch magnet was slightly stronger."

Another reviewer confirmed it's "easy to use" and stated that "the light is an added bonus."

"It is fantastic," claimed another shopper, adding that they've "tried several before finding this one."

While people love this charging station, I've noticed many have reported it "stopped working." However, nearly everyone said that the "customer service for this seller is excellent."

The final verdict

With so many devices, it can be difficult to keep track of countless charging cubes and wires. If you want to simplify your charging routine, this Wireless Charging Station is a great option. It's functional, can power up multiple devices at once, features an LED light and will look great in your home. At 39 per cent off, it's a deal worth adding to your cart.

Keep in mind that if you have any issues, be sure to reach out to the seller, as many shoppers have praised their service.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

