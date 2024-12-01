Amazon's Cyber Monday deals include my favourite Bissell cleaner — I was shocked my how dirty my home was

I cleaned (almost) everything in my house with the Bissell Little Green cleaner and it's on sale for Black Friday 2024 (Photos via Alice Prendergast)

If you didn't know, Amazon's just dropped their early Cyber Monday deals — and they include one of my favourite cleaning gadgets: the Bissell Little Green Portable Cleaner, which is currently 37 per cent off.

If you're wondering if the Bissell Little Green Portable Cleaner is worth the price tag (which, by the way, is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen), read on for my honest review of this "easy to assemble" gadget.

Bissell Little Green Proheat Portable Deep Cleaner: Key takeaways

💵 Price: $95 (originally $150)

⏰ Used for: Nearly two years

⭐ My rating: 5/5

🛍️ Reasons to buy: This portable cleaner can be used on carpets, upholstery, couches, auto interiors and gets rid of stains like nobody's business.

✋ Reasons to avoid: If your house/apartment doesn't have a ton of carpets or upholstered furniture, that could use some TLC.

There are few things more satisfying than giving your home a good scrub down, and the Bissell Little Green Portable Cleaner is my favourite device to bust out when my place starts looking a little worse for wear. Since first testing it out at the beginning of 2023, it's become a staple in my deep cleaning routine (and is absolutely essential if you have pets).

But I'm not the only one who is singing its praises — TikTok views for the hashtag #bisselllittlegreen has amassed more than 34 million views to date.

To see why everyone keeps raving about it, keep reading for the full review — plus more of the best deals on vacuums and cleaning gadgets on Amazon.

The details

The Bissell Little Green Portable Cleaner is a compact gadget that'll bust through spots, stains and built-up grime. When it's locked and loaded with the Bissell Professional Spot & Stain + Oxy Formula cleaner (don't worry, the machine comes with a trial size), it'll work some serious magic. Speaking of extras, it comes with a standard hose tool and a special stain tool that'll help you get deep into fabric fibres so you'll get the results you're looking for.

It also has removable water tanks that make refilling and swapping out dirty water a breeze during the cleaning process.

I've been using the Bissell Little Green cleaner for more than a year, and it's on sale on Amazon.

Why I love it

This was sort of an impulse purchase — I didn't think I needed it when I ordered it, but now I can't live without it. I've used it on my area rugs, couch and my mattress. I honestly didn't know how gross my stuff was until I put this to work. I vacuum regularly, I spot clean when I need to, and I'm not exactly careless with my furniture, but the colour of the water in its tank was absolutely disgusting when I got through, like, a quarter of one carpet.

It's super intuitive to use — you just pull the trigger on the hose while gliding it across whatever surface your cleaning. It's also very lightweight, which is great when you have the tote it up and down stairs during cleaning sprints.

Plus, it gets rid of lurking odours. My dog loves soft surfaces, which means my couch and carpets smell like her. This gets rid of that in a flash, which is probably one of the best things about it.

The Bissell Little Green picks up a disgusting amount of dirt.

What others are saying

Amazon Canada shoppers are also downright obsessed with the Bissell Little Green Portable Cleaner. It has more than 15,000 reviews and an impressive average rating of 4.4 stars.

One reviewer who has children and pets says stains are "easily taken care of" with this in their arsenal. They use it on car seats and couches and note that it gets rid of both odours and liquids when their little one has an accident.

One reviewer loves how small and portable it is, saying it fits even in petite closets. They rave about how it leaves they're carpets looking amazing and love that they don have to haul "the giant rug cleaner out” to get rid of stains.

And a ton of people also love using it to clean their car interiors. One reviewer who used it on their car seats, mats, and interior was "amazed at how clean they came out."

The gadget has more than 21,000 reviews.

Final thoughts

Yes, it can be hard to justify another gadget, especially if you think your cleaning skills are 10/10, but I have been humbled by this machine (and so have reviewers). If you've got pets, kids, or are prone to spilling on your furniture, I highly suggest investing in it — you won't be disappointed, especially at its Black Friday 2024 sale price.

When is Black Friday 2024?

This year, Black Friday lands on Friday, Nov 29. However, the sale extends far beyond 24 hours for many retailers. Canadians can already shop 100s of early deals — click here to check out the best ones. Cyber Monday is on Monday, Dec. 2.

