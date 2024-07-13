Amazon's early Prime Day fashion deals rock — get Adidas, Columbia and Hanes starting at $9

Amazon Prime Day is next week, but the fashion deals are rolling in early!

It's the most wonderful time of the year! No, we're not talking about the winter holiday season — Amazon Prime Day is nearly here! That means for two days — and for the run-up to the big deals double-header, thanks to early Prime Day deals — you can rack up major savings as you take advantage of the best shoe and clothing discounts.

This year, Amazon has impressive markdowns on popular apparel, shoes and more, so if you've been waiting to fill your closet with fresh new finds, it's prime time to indulge. This is no exaggeration: There are thousands of Prime Day fashion deals already live even as you read this. Some people might find the selection overwhelming, but not you, because we’re here to navigate you toward best style deals.

Rather than browsing page after random page of sale items, it's best to break it into categories. Are you looking for clothing, shoes or nifty accessories? This should make getting the best fashion deals into your Amazon cart much more manageable. Our team has scoured the mega-retailer and curated a list of the best deals on clothing, accessories and shoes from brands you've long loved (Hanes, Adidas, Bali) and brands you simply must meet (Colorfulkoala, The Gym People).

After this stop, be sure to check out our roundup of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals. Happy shopping!

Best early Amazon Prime Day clothing deals

Amazon Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $11 $19 Save $8 Yahoo readers and Amazon shoppers alike can't get enough of these supremely comfortable shorts, which feature an adjustable drawstring waist and (very conveniently) pockets. They're made from a soft cotton blend (the black and navy options are 100% cotton!), and reviewers of all ages, shapes and sizes have been singing their praises. $11 at Amazon

Amazon Hanes French Terry Capri Joggers $10 $22 Save $12 Not a fan of shorts? Join the club. Luckily, these cropped Hanes pants make the comfiest alternatives: breezy enough to keep you cool, but with a bit more coverage. We love that they have an adjustable drawstring waist and no itchy tags (other brands: take note!). Grab 'em while they're nearly 60% off. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Reamphy Slip Shorts, 3-Pack $20 $40 Save $20 with Prime Thick-thighed ladies, rejoice! These seamless shorts are here to rescue you from sweaty situations. They're beloved by thousands of reviewers for a reason (or three): They stay put, provide comfortable coverage for our most sensitive areas and even give a slight slimming effect without the suffocating compression of heavy-duty shapewear, according to many wearers. Save $20 with Prime $20 at Amazon

Amazon Blencot Lace Trim Tank $18 $35 Save $17 with Prime early access With its satin-like sheen and romantic lace detailing, this tank is a lovely and versatile wardrobe piece. Pair with a cardigan, jean jacket or blazer. The top is currently on sale in 20 colors, including electric blue, lavender and turquoise. It also comes in sophisticated neutrals like soft pink, pale gray and a nude-like peach. Save $17 with Prime early access $18 at Amazon

Amazon Wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Briefs, 4-Pack $15 $31 Save $16 with Prime Made of a breathable, sweat-wicking cotton-spandex blend, these panties are stretchy enough that you'll be able to move around in comfort, while their wide band acts as a supportive panel to help keep everything in place. Another plus? They've got a full-coverage rear, in case you're not a fan of "cheekier" undies, and many Amazon customers assure us that they don't ride up (the worst). We love these jewel tones, but the undies also come in a dozen other combos, whether you like brights, pastels, neutrals or a mix of the above (prices vary depending on selection). Get them in sizes up to 5X. Save $16 with Prime $15 at Amazon

Amazon Brabic Tummy Control Bodysuit $16 $23 Save $7 with coupon Right now you can snap up three of these popular bodysuits for less than the cost of one Skims bodysuit — and some shoppers report that it's even better than Skims. Made from a soft, breathable polyester-spandex blend, the Brabic hugs you in all the right places; its firm-control midsection sucks in your waist, fans say. With adjustable straps and full coverage in the back, it even helps lift and shape the bum. A three-hook closure at the crotch makes it bathroom-friendly too — a total must in bodysuits. Save $7 with coupon $16 at Amazon

Amazon Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip Jacket $45 $60 Save $15 This No. 1 bestseller is possibly the most popular fleece jacket ever made. If you've never owned one, it's time to get one. And if you have owned one, it's time for a new one! There's no time like summer to save big on cold-weather essentials. Made of soft maximum-thermal-retention (MTR) filament fleece, this piece works to keep you toasty even on the coolest days. It's thin enough to also serve as the perfect under-layer with a parka or puffer in winter. Large side-zip pockets securely hold your phone, keys and cash. And the collared neck is not only super-flattering but also ultra-practical, negating the need for a scarf. $45 at Amazon

Amazon Anrabess Maxi Dress $35 $43 Save $8 You're going to want one or two (or three) of these easy-breezy dresses in your closet for the rest of the summer. Good thing it's on sale in so many colors and prints. This maxi is a blend of poly, cotton and spandex, so it's breathable, lightweight and a bit stretchy. It's cut to fall beautifully — it doesn't cling, but you're also not swimming in it. Side slits let you show a little leg and give you the option to tie up the hem for a different look. Pockets? You bet! What's not to love? Check out more easy summer dress picks. $35 at Amazon

Best early Amazon Prime Day shoes deals

Amazon Feethit Slip-On Walking Shoes $34 $38 Save $4 These sneakers are designed with comfort in mind. The extra-long tongue makes them easy to slip in and out of, while removable insoles hug and contour the foot. The EVA outsole is also slip-resistant, helping prevent falls while you're buzzing around; there's also a breathable mesh exterior on deck, so your tootsies won't feel constricted even after a long day on your feet. $34 at Amazon

Amazon Shevalues Orthopedic Sandals $18 $30 Save $12 Those flimsy flip-flops from last season won't do you any favors this summer, but these cushy sandals just might! They were designed with painful foot conditions such as plantar fasciitis and arthritis in mind. They've got built-in arch support and shock-absorbing midsoles for relief, and their lightweight feel will put some pep in your step. Check out our roundup of the best flip-flops for women in 2024. $18 at Amazon

Best early Amazon Prime Day accessories deals

Amazon Simplicity Brim Roll-Up Visor $20 $22 Save $2 Perfect for vacation, this visor has all the style and shade of a floppy hat without the hat hair. There's a wide straw brim (sans top) and Velcro fastening, which helps prevent "ring around the hair" after a long day at the beach. Even better, if you like to wear your hair in a ponytail, this visor fits around it, stylishly. And because this straw visor can roll up, it's perfectly packable for a suitcase or carry-on without getting crushed. This visor’s brim is roomy enough to shade your face, jawline and chest when you're out in the sun. Still: Don't skimp on the SPF. $20 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)