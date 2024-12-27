Amazon's extended Boxing Day sale ends tonight — 50+ ultimate best deals to shop before it ends

Time is running out to shop Amazon Canada's Boxing Day sale. Save hundreds on tech, kitchen essentials, beauty favourites and more.

Time is running out to shop Amazon Canada's Boxing Day sale (Photos via Amazon).

Boxing Day is over — but you still have extra time to shop Amazon's extended Boxing Day sale. It wraps up tonight (Dec. 27), so the countdown is officially on to save big on electronics, home & kitchen appliances, winter essentials and more.

Until 11:59 p.m. PST tonight, Amazon's Deals Store is loaded with extended Boxing Day deals. Brands and items that rarely go on sale, including select snow blowers, Apple devices and Ninja appliances, are on sale, plus bestsellers from Dyson, Oral-B, KitchenAid and Amazon Fire.

Boxing Day is Amazon's last sale of the year, so if you want to treat yourself to something new ahead of 2025, now's your chance. While Amazon's Boxing Day sale isn't a Prime-exclusive event, it pays to be a Prime member. Members can access Prime-exclusive deals and Amazon's famous Prime shipping. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.

Keep scrolling to shop the year's best extended Boxing Day deals from Amazon Canada.

Shop the best extended deals by category:

Quick shop: Best extended Amazon Boxing Day deals

TCL 43" Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV $270 $350 Save $80 See at Amazon

Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFin Upright Vacuum $270 $420 Save $150 See at Amazon

LELO SONA Cruise Suction Vibrator $103 $139 Save $36 See at Amazon

LANEIGE Divine Lip Duo: Lip Sleeping Mask $26 $33 Save $7 See at Amazon

MEATER Pro: Smart Bluetooth Wireless Meat Thermometer $144 $180 Save $36 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD $25 $50 Save $25 See at Amazon

​ iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop $530 $950 Save $420 See at Amazon

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects $45 $88 Save $43 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $60 $110 Save $50 See at Amazon

Oral-B Pro Limited Electric Toothbrush $60 $120 Save $60 See at Amazon

Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller $55 $75 Save $20 See at Amazon

Keep scrolling to shop the year's best last-minute Boxing Day deals from Amazon Canada.

Shop all Amazon Boxing Day deals here — and click here for all the latest on Boxing Day 2024 deals in Canada.

These are the best of the best deals on electronics, according to editors:

Apple iPad (10th Generation) $439 $500 Save $61 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD $25 $50 Save $25 See at Amazon

JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Earbuds $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

TCL 55-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV $360 $500 Save $140 See at Amazon

These are the best of the best deals on kitchen essentials, according to editors:

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Bundle $380 $545 Save $165 See at Amazon

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker $160 $250 Save $90 See at Amazon

YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler $38 $48 Save $10 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $60 $110 Save $50 See at Amazon

HENCKELS Forged German Stainless Steel 10 Pc Knife Block Set $99 $270 Save $171 See at Amazon

These are the best of the best deals on home essentials, according to editors:

Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum $800 $1,000 Save $200 See at Amazon

LEVOIT Air Purifier $144 $190 Save $46 See at Amazon

ecozy Sunrise Alarm Clock $45 $70 Save $25 See at Amazon

These are the best of the best deals on beauty and personal care essentials, according to editors:

Crest 3D White Whitestrips $45 $88 Save $43 See at Amazon

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara $10 $17 Save $7 See at Amazon

All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum $23 $33 Save $10 See at Amazon

Amazon extended Boxing Day deals: Everything else you need

From coffee beans to collagen powder, you won't want to miss these Amazon Boxing Day deals.

Peektook Mini Chainsaw Cordless 6-Inch $80 $106 Save $26 See at Amazon

Greenworks 40V 20-Inch Brushless Snow Thrower $229 $299 Save $70 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by emailing us, commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.