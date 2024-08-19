Amazon's 'magic' Fire TV Stick has more than 50,000 ratings — and it's 33% off right now: Here's my honest review

I'm obsessed with this "must-have streaming device," which is why I own five of them (seriously!).

Here's my review of the Fire TV Stick, which is on sale for 33% off on Amazon Canada. (Photos via Melina Brum)

Prime Day is long gone — but if you're looking to snag Amazon devices on sale, you still can. Right now, the "Amazon's Choice" Fire TV Stick is on sale for 33 per cent off, bringing the price down to $40 — from its original price of $60.

This "magic" little device will unlock access to more than 700,000 movies and TV shows from your favourite platforms, including Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video. Talk about small but mighty! Shoppers confirm it's simple, user-friendly and "easy to navigate," too.

Now, I'm here to tell you if this streaming stick is honestly worth the hype — and you can trust my word; I have five of them in my house (seriously!). Keep scrolling to check out all the details, as well as the pros and cons. 📺

Amazon Fire TV Stick review: Details, pros & cons

This bestselling Fire TV Stick turns any television into a smart TV and instantly gives you access to thousands of channels, music and apps, including Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+. It also lets you use your voice to search movies, shows and more with Alexa.

The latest generation of the streaming stick is 50 per cent more powerful than the previous version, allowing for speedy streaming in full HD.

Additionally, you can use the remote to stream music and podcasts, view live camera feeds, check the weather and more.

Pros 👍

Easy to navigate

User-friendly interface

Small and compact

Easy to set up

Voice control is convenient

Quick app buttons speed search up

If I can confidently recommend any product to you, it's this Fire TV Stick. I have multiple in my household (yes, it may seem excessive, but we just love them that much).

They're convenient, easy to use and have a top-tier interface. I love how effortless it is to search for shows, movies, apps, songs and even specific YouTube videos with the Alexa voice function and quick app buttons. It's super helpful when it comes to accessibility, which we appreciate in my household.

Navigating everything is pretty straightforward, from apps to settings. It's also painless to set up, and that's something I value in a tech product. All you have to do is plug two things in, and you're good to go!

I also prefer how small it is — who wants a big remote anymore? Not me!

Cons 👎

Sometimes slow/laggy

Gets lost easily (I might be the problem)

This product definitely has more pros than cons for me and everyone in my house; however, it's not entirely flawless.

While I do love how small it is, I will say I often lose these little remotes. That might entirely be a me-problem, but I figured it'd be something to note. So, be sure to make a mental note of where you last left it — and don't let it get lost in the depths of your couch.

The biggest downside that I've noticed is that it can be laggy when searching on the homepage, which can get annoying. It's nothing that would stop me from purchasing another, though (clearly).

What others are saying

⭐️ 4.7/5 stars

💬 49,000+ ratings

🏆 "Very easy to use and much better than regular cable."

The Amazon Fire TV Stick. (Photo via Melina Brum)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

This Fire TV device has nearly a five-star rating, with tons of users praising its functionality. Many can agree that it "works great" and is "easy to use."

"It's nice having all apps in one place," writes one shopper. They also said it's "easy to take on-the-go" to avoid having to sign into their accounts in hotel rooms. They called Alexa "quite handy," especially for "accessibility" purposes.

"It has truly transformed my entertainment experience," said another person. They confirmed that setup "was a breeze" and that the streaming stick delivers "crisp HD quality."

While someone said it has a "great interface" and that they appreciate the "integration [of] multiple devices for home sound," they also noted that it "requires regular reboots." They also said they experience lagging, particularly with Prime Video.

Final thoughts

If you're in the market for a new streaming device or want to upgrade your old Fire TV Stick, this epic 33 per cent off deal is totally worth it. I am obsessed with my streaming stick, and I really appreciate the experience it offers.

As most shoppers say, it's easy to use and a breeze to navigate. While it can get laggy at times or require some reboots, it's not something that deters me from the product — but that's just me! At just $40, you can't really go wrong.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

