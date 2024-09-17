When is October Prime Day 2024 in Canada? Dates, best early deals and more | Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Amazon Canada's iconic October Prime Day sale is returning this fall.
Amazon Canada's iconic October Prime Day sale is returning this fall on October 8-9, 2024. Fall Prime Day, also known as Prime Big Deal Days or October Prime Day, is Amazon's second Prime Day event in 2024. Unlike Amazon's July Prime Day sale, Prime Big Deal Days is the retailer's official "kick-off" to the holiday season. Prime members will have access to early holiday deals across categories like tech, home and beauty, including deep discounts on the hottest gift ideas and holiday essentials.
Keep scrolling to learn everything we know so far about October Prime Day 2024.
When is October Prime Day 2024?
Fall Amazon Prime Day 2024 — officially known as Prime Big Deal Days — will return to Canada on October 8 at 12 a.m. PST and run until October 9 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Leading up to the two-day sale, Canadians can shop Amazon's early Prime Day deals — these are some of the best ones.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest and best global shopping event, with deals offered exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The event lasts two days and features both flash sales and limited-time savings. In previous years, Amazon has included deals on Apple devices, laptops, TVs, name-brand vacuums and more in its Prime Day sale.
Do I need a Prime membership to shop on October Prime Day?
Yes. Prime Day is a shopping event with thousands of deals exclusively for Prime members. However, that's not to say non-Prime members can't also score a deal. Amazon's Deals Store usually has sales available for both Prime and non-Prime members; however, discounts on name brands and high-end tech are usually reserved for Prime members.
How much does a Prime membership cost?
New Prime members can test-drive Prime with a one-week trial for just $0.99 before committing to a membership. Once your trial ends, memberships cost $99/year or $9.99/month for Canadian subscribers. Student discounts are also available.
Is a Prime membership worth it? What does it include?
In addition to exclusive summer and fall Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals, Prime members enjoy several year-round perks, including the following:
Free two-day and same-day shipping
Exclusive access to Prime Video original TV shows and movies, including The Boys, Little Fires Everywhere, Prime Monday Night Hockey and more
Stream or download hit movies and TV shows
Free eBook and music downloads through Prime Music and Prime Reading
How to get the best deals and not get scammed
It's crucial to beware of scams ahead of big sale days like October Prime Day. From using price comparison tools to detecting fake reviews, we're here to help you out. To save time, avoid scams and score the best deals, click here for our must-read tips and tricks.
Can't wait till Prime Day? Best early Amazon deals you can shop right now
Best early October Prime Day tech deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device$50$70Save $20
Garmin Approach S62 Premium Golf GPS Watch$460$670Save $210
JBL Tune 770NC Adaptive Noise Cancelling Headphones$130$190Save $60
SGIN 17.3" Laptop$360$720Save $360
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV$470$600Save $130
Best early October Prime Day kitchen deals
imarku 14-piece Knife Set with Block$85$170Save $85
Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod And Carafe Coffee Maker$175$250Save $75
ThermoPro TempSpike Plus 600FT Wireless Meat Thermometer$100$136Save $36
De'Longhi Dedica Arte Pump Espresso Machine$300$400Save $100
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine$96$169Save $73
Best early October Prime Day home & cleaning deals
20-Pack Vacuum Storage Bag$34$46Save $12
Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit$32$40Save $8
Tide Washing Machine Cleaner$9$11Save $2
Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$173$273Save $100
HiLIFE Steamer for Clothes$46$80Save $34
Best early October Prime Day beauty & personal care deals
Oral-B Power iO Series 5 Limited Electric Toothbrush$140$185Save $45
FOREO Luna 3 Plus Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush$168$449Save $281
Crest Complete Toothpaste Whitening Plus (Pack of 4)$10$13Save $3
BaBylissPRO FX3 Professional High-Torque Trimmer$100$208Save $108
Philips Multigroom Series 5000$44$55Save $11
