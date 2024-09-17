When is October Prime Day 2024 in Canada? Dates, best early deals and more | Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon Canada's iconic October Prime Day sale is returning this fall on October 8-9, 2024. Fall Prime Day, also known as Prime Big Deal Days or October Prime Day, is Amazon's second Prime Day event in 2024. Unlike Amazon's July Prime Day sale, Prime Big Deal Days is the retailer's official "kick-off" to the holiday season. Prime members will have access to early holiday deals across categories like tech, home and beauty, including deep discounts on the hottest gift ideas and holiday essentials.

Keep scrolling to learn everything we know so far about October Prime Day 2024.

When is October Prime Day 2024?

Fall Amazon Prime Day 2024 — officially known as Prime Big Deal Days — will return to Canada on October 8 at 12 a.m. PST and run until October 9 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Leading up to the two-day sale, Canadians can shop Amazon's early Prime Day deals — these are some of the best ones.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest and best global shopping event, with deals offered exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The event lasts two days and features both flash sales and limited-time savings. In previous years, Amazon has included deals on Apple devices, laptops, TVs, name-brand vacuums and more in its Prime Day sale.

Do I need a Prime membership to shop on October Prime Day?

Yes. Prime Day is a shopping event with thousands of deals exclusively for Prime members. However, that's not to say non-Prime members can't also score a deal. Amazon's Deals Store usually has sales available for both Prime and non-Prime members; however, discounts on name brands and high-end tech are usually reserved for Prime members.

How much does a Prime membership cost?

New Prime members can test-drive Prime with a one-week trial for just $0.99 before committing to a membership. Once your trial ends, memberships cost $99/year or $9.99/month for Canadian subscribers. Student discounts are also available.

Is a Prime membership worth it? What does it include?

In addition to exclusive summer and fall Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals, Prime members enjoy several year-round perks, including the following:

Free two-day and same-day shipping

Exclusive access to Prime Video original TV shows and movies, including The Boys, Little Fires Everywhere, Prime Monday Night Hockey and more

Stream or download hit movies and TV shows

Free eBook and music downloads through Prime Music and Prime Reading

How to get the best deals and not get scammed

It's crucial to beware of scams ahead of big sale days like October Prime Day. From using price comparison tools to detecting fake reviews, we're here to help you out. To save time, avoid scams and score the best deals, click here for our must-read tips and tricks.

Can't wait till Prime Day? Best early Amazon deals you can shop right now

Best early October Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device $50 $70 Save $20 See at Amazon

Garmin Approach S62 Premium Golf GPS Watch $460 $670 Save $210 See at Amazon

JBL Tune 770NC Adaptive Noise Cancelling Headphones $130 $190 Save $60 See at Amazon

SGIN 17.3" Laptop $360 $720 Save $360 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $470 $600 Save $130 See at Amazon

Best early October Prime Day kitchen deals

imarku 14-piece Knife Set with Block $85 $170 Save $85 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod And Carafe Coffee Maker $175 $250 Save $75 See at Amazon

ThermoPro TempSpike Plus 600FT Wireless Meat Thermometer $100 $136 Save $36 See at Amazon

De'Longhi Dedica Arte Pump Espresso Machine $300 $400 Save $100 See at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine $96 $169 Save $73 See at Amazon

Best early October Prime Day home & cleaning deals

20-Pack Vacuum Storage Bag $34 $46 Save $12 See at Amazon

Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit $32 $40 Save $8 See at Amazon

Tide Washing Machine Cleaner $9 $11 Save $2 See at Amazon

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $173 $273 Save $100 See at Amazon

HiLIFE Steamer for Clothes $46 $80 Save $34 See at Amazon

Best early October Prime Day beauty & personal care deals

Oral-B Power iO Series 5 Limited Electric Toothbrush $140 $185 Save $45 See at Amazon

FOREO Luna 3 Plus Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush $168 $449 Save $281 See at Amazon

Crest Complete Toothpaste Whitening Plus (Pack of 4) $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

BaBylissPRO FX3 Professional High-Torque Trimmer $100 $208 Save $108 See at Amazon

Philips Multigroom Series 5000 $44 $55 Save $11 See at Amazon

