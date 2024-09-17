Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When is October Prime Day 2024 in Canada? Dates, best early deals and more | Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon Canada's iconic October Prime Day sale is returning this fall.

Kayla Kuefler
·Senior Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Prime Big Deal Days october 2024 text on blue graphic with amazon boxes
Prime Big Deal Days returns this October in Canada.

Amazon Canada's iconic October Prime Day sale is returning this fall on October 8-9, 2024. Fall Prime Day, also known as Prime Big Deal Days or October Prime Day, is Amazon's second Prime Day event in 2024. Unlike Amazon's July Prime Day sale, Prime Big Deal Days is the retailer's official "kick-off" to the holiday season. Prime members will have access to early holiday deals across categories like tech, home and beauty, including deep discounts on the hottest gift ideas and holiday essentials.

Keep scrolling to learn everything we know so far about October Prime Day 2024.

Fall Amazon Prime Day 2024 — officially known as Prime Big Deal Days — will return to Canada on October 8 at 12 a.m. PST and run until October 9 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Leading up to the two-day sale, Canadians can shop Amazon's early Prime Day deals — these are some of the best ones.

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest and best global shopping event, with deals offered exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The event lasts two days and features both flash sales and limited-time savings. In previous years, Amazon has included deals on Apple devices, laptops, TVs, name-brand vacuums and more in its Prime Day sale.

Yes. Prime Day is a shopping event with thousands of deals exclusively for Prime members. However, that's not to say non-Prime members can't also score a deal. Amazon's Deals Store usually has sales available for both Prime and non-Prime members; however, discounts on name brands and high-end tech are usually reserved for Prime members.

New Prime members can test-drive Prime with a one-week trial for just $0.99 before committing to a membership. Once your trial ends, memberships cost $99/year or $9.99/month for Canadian subscribers. Student discounts are also available.

In addition to exclusive summer and fall Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals, Prime members enjoy several year-round perks, including the following:

  • Free two-day and same-day shipping

  • Exclusive access to Prime Video original TV shows and movies, including The Boys, Little Fires Everywhere, Prime Monday Night Hockey and more

  • Stream or download hit movies and TV shows

  • Free eBook and music downloads through Prime Music and Prime Reading

It's crucial to beware of scams ahead of big sale days like October Prime Day. From using price comparison tools to detecting fake reviews, we're here to help you out. To save time, avoid scams and score the best deals, click here for our must-read tips and tricks.

  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device

    $50$70
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Garmin Approach S62 Premium Golf GPS Watch

    $460$670
    Save $210
    See at Amazon

  • JBL Tune 770NC Adaptive Noise Cancelling Headphones

    $130$190
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $470$600
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

  • Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod And Carafe Coffee Maker

    $175$250
    Save $75
    See at Amazon

  • ThermoPro TempSpike Plus 600FT Wireless Meat Thermometer

    $100$136
    Save $36
    See at Amazon

  • De'Longhi Dedica Arte Pump Espresso Machine

    $300$400
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine

    $96$169
    Save $73
    See at Amazon

Best early October Prime Day home & cleaning deals

Best early October Prime Day beauty & personal care deals

  • Oral-B Power iO Series 5 Limited Electric Toothbrush

    $140$185
    Save $45
    See at Amazon

  • FOREO Luna 3 Plus Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush

    $168$449
    Save $281
    See at Amazon

  • Crest Complete Toothpaste Whitening Plus (Pack of 4)

    $10$13
    Save $3
    See at Amazon

  • BaBylissPRO FX3 Professional High-Torque Trimmer

    $100$208
    Save $108
    See at Amazon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Latest Stories