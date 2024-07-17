Amazon's Stanley Prime Day deals include discounts on tumblers, water bottles, growlers and jugs

Hydration is in and water bottles are this season's must-have accessories. Stanley cups are on sale for Prime Day 2024, so grab one while the price is right.

Some call it a summer must-have, others call it a "big dumb cup." Can you guess? Yes, we're talking about Stanley cups. Love them or hate them, there's no denying they're having a major moment right now. As such, it makes complete sense that the brand's top-selling bottles, tumblers and more are majorly on sale for Prime Day — and expected to sell out.

Tons of various Stanley models are on sale for as much as 25% off at Amazon. While that may not seem like a lot, it actually is given that Stanley rarely has sales. The drinking vessels are at some of the lowest prices we've seen all year, so these Prime Day Stanley tumbler deals are, well, a big deal. If you want a new cup or you want to see what the hype is about, now's the time to make your purchase — July 17 is your last day to shop Prime Day.

Amazon Stanley Quick Flip Go Bottle, 24 oz. $21 $25 Save $4 Sleek and ready for action, this insulated bottle holds about three cups of your favorite hot or cold bev, and features an easy-open push-button lid. This is the best price we've seen all year. Daily users are impressed with the leakproof design and portability. "The size is perfect for me to carry around for everyday use," wrote one. "I love that it locks and has a handle. It is super easy to clean, which is a definite plus since I use it every day." Another noted that "it's easy to open and close with just one hand, allowing me to stay focused on my work without any fuss." $21 at Amazon

Amazon Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle, 1.5 qt. $34 $40 Save $6 Don't let the name deceive you. Yes, you can use this bottle for water and other drinks, but it can also hold soups and stews. It keeps whatever's inside either hot or cold for up to 24 hours. Bonus: The cap serves as an 8-ounce cup for your sipping pleasure. "It holds the heat at a high level for a very long time!" one shopper raved. "I make my mushroom coffee at 6:30 a.m. and at 3:30 p.m. — nine hours later — it's still streaming hot." $34 at Amazon

Amazon Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Water Jug with Straw, 96 oz. $77 $90 Save $13 Serious water drinkers will appreciate that this jug holds 96 ounces. It has the same straw design of the IceFlow Tumbler that Yahoo's home editor loves and is similarly leak-resistant. Be forewarned: This bottle isn't lightweight or petite. It's not ideal for carrying around all day, but it is perfect to keep in your car for long rides or at your desk to stay hydrated throughout the day. "I am so happy I finally bit the bullet and bought this," said a convert. "I have been a Hydroflaskand Yeti girl for years and was so hesitant to buy a Stanley because I thought they were merely a trend. This water bottle is no joke! It keeps my water ice cold for so long (even when sitting in a hot, hot car)." $77 at Amazon

Amazon Stanley Adventure To Go Insulated Travel Tumbler, 1.1 qt. $26 $30 Save $4 Designed for people who enjoy exploring the great outdoors, this Stanley tumbler has a slim silhouette that won't take up much space in your gear. The top doubles as a cup, and the bottle regulates temperatures well, keeping cold drinks frosty for up to 24 hours and hot drinks steamy for up to 25 hours. When it comes to Prime Day Stanley tumbler deals, this is a sure bet. Our research shows this bottle hasn't been less than $30 in over three months. This fan was shocked by their experiment: "I made my tea at night, 7 p.m. to be exact, put it in my bag the next morning to take to work and started drinking the tea about 10 a.m. It was still as hot as when I made it the night before!" $26 at Amazon

Amazon Stanley Adventure Big Grip Beer Stein, 24 oz. $19 $25 Save $6 Oh yeah, you can use Stanley cups for more than just water. This durable No. 1 bestselling mug features thermal insulation that can keep your brew chilled for hours, no ice required. Of course, you can use it for nonalcoholic beverages too. We did see the price on this beauty drop once before, but you should grab it before it shoots up again. Shoppers give this cup an impressive 4.8-star rating. One five-star shopper wrote, [This is a] very nice mug. The wider base makes it very stable unlike the taller travel mugs. NIce substantial handle for a comfortable grip." $19 at Amazon

Amazon Stanley Classic The Perfect-Brew Pour Over $32 $45 Save $13 Yes, coffee lovers, there is even a Stanley for you. The Perfect-Brew Pour Over is an easy-to-use, easy-to-clean coffee maker that is great for use at home, at a campsite or on the beach (as long as you have some boiling water). This set comes with a brewer, a filter and a mug with a lid to drink your fresh coffee from. Also worth noting — this Stanley hasn't been this steeply discounted since the spring. One pleased user wrote: "Even if not used for camping, this is a solid vessel for pour-over coffee. I’ve used 2 others that don’t hold up like this one. Those had either glass that feel fragile, or stainless that was not strong. The Stanley pour-over is easy to clean as well... The mug also keeps the coffee temperature well." $32 at Amazon

