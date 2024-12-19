Amazon's wildly popular vegetable chopper — down to $25 — arrives by December 25

It slices, dices and even ribbons produce with ease: 'Gives my achy hands and fingers a break.' Grab one for you and one as a holiday gift!

A vegetable chopper must be doing something right to attract more than 83,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. So what sets the wildly popular Fullstar 4-In-1 Vegetable Chopper apart? Unlike choppers where you have to keep pulling a string to slice your veggies, this gizmo gives you a uniform dice in one fell swoop. Plus, it comes with four interchangeable blades if you want to switch up the shape of your produce. It's marked down to as low as just $25 and — if you act fast — it'll arrive before December 25. At this price, grab one for you and one for the home cook on your list!

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This price chop brings the Fullstar down to within a dollar of as low as it's been all year, meaning it's not likely to dip much, if any, lower. And when you consider the amount of time and effort it'll save you, that's pretty priceless. Sure, there are other choppers on the market, but this one has tens of thousands of glowing reviews to back it up. Don't forget to apply the on-page coupon for the full discount! (Note: Prices vary between colors.)

Why do I need this? 🤔

Onions make you cry? That will be a thing of the past when it's chopped in 30 seconds flat. Get hand fatigue when your chopping your mirepoix? Get it done, lickety-split. With this vegetable chopper, what used to take a considerable amount of time now takes seconds.

Place your vegetable of choice over one of the dice blades fitted to the chopper (it comes with one large and one small), press the lever down and bam: You'll have perfectly cubed produce that falls right into the attached storage container, keeping messes off your counter. You'll want to make sure your vegetable is trimmed small enough to fit over the blade, but that's so much easier than having to cut up the entire thing. (Oh, and if you're prone to sobbing whenever you cut an onion, this will spare you!)

In addition to a dicing blade, the Fullstar comes with spiral and ribbon blades (zoodles, anyone?) and there's a finger guard to help protect against painful nicks and cuts. Speaking of pain, this chopper is suitable for anyone with arthritis or weak hands because it takes much of the effort out of slicing and dicing. The soft-grip handle and non-slip base also offer more stability.

Cleaning is pretty convenient too, since the chopper can be disassembled and placed on the top rack of your dishwasher. You'll also get a cleaning brush and two cleaning scrapers to help scrub residue from the corners of the blades, but use caution — they're sharper than they look.

We see more salads, soups and salsas in your future, thanks to this time- and energy-saving veggie chopper. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Amazon customers aplenty are smitten with this kitchen helper.

Pros 👍

"Impressive!" said one happy home cook. "It makes chopping up small veggies like baby carrots, onions and celery a breeze! I'm a senior now with arthritis, and this really helps speed things up in the kitchen while giving my achy hands and fingers a break from the rigors of manually chopping up everything."

"Where have you been all my life?" mused another satisfied shopper. "I HATE chopping fruit and vegetables, but I like to make my own food ... I am so impressed with the performance. I chopped 1.5 pounds of carrots, one apple and one small onion in no time for ginger carrot soup ... I was eating that soup by the time it would have normally taken to chop all those ingredients by hand."

"This is the ultimate time-saver!" exclaimed a third fan. "I love that I can chop/dice, etc. all into one container and not mess up a bunch of cutting boards or bowls. Easy to clean. I loved mine so much, I bought another [as] a gift."

Cons 👎

Some reviewers noted that de-gunking the blades can be tricky. "My only complaint is it is not super easy to clean, and the blades are extremely sharp, so you need to be careful," wrote one. "If you clean it immediately after use with a spray faucet and use the brush that comes with it, it certainly helps."

Several buyers had the same complaint as this user, who wrote, "I wish the top locked into the base so that you didn't have to hold them together. It's just a little cumbersome." That said, they also called it "amazing for meal prep."

How 'bout some freshly minced garlic to go with those veggies? Amazon shoppers love this rolling Chef'n GarlicZoom.

