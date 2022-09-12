Anna Kendrick got stuck in an elevator at TIFF: 'I can't believe this is happening'

Anna Kendrick got stuck in an elevator in Toronto before TIFF. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Anna Kendrick is going with the flow.

Over the weekend, the 37-year-old "got stuck in an elevator" before heading to the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday. But instead of panicking or worrying about being late to her event, the "Pitch Perfect" star made light of the situation on social media.

The actress posted a light-hearted video to Instagram of her and her elevator companions being stuck in a confined space. Right before, Kendrick was on track to attend the premiere her film, "Alice, Darling," at Roy Thompson Hall.

"Ah, the classic 'I’m behind schedule at this film festival because I had to be rescued from an elevator' excuse," she wrote in the caption alongside the hashtag "#TIFF22."

In the video, Kendrick poked fun at the situation: "This is why I shouldn’t leave the house without at least a little airplane-sized bottle because you never know when you’re going to get stuck in an elevator."

She also joked about how her and her crew had to "ration the limited food supply that we have."

"Just vibing in the elevator...we love it," the actress added.

Later in the video, firefighters from Toronto Fire Station 331 rushed to the aid of the trapped people, who had to climb a ladder to exit the elevator through the ceiling hatch.

"This is why I should take the stairs next time...it's all the food I ate last night, I knew it," Kendrick said after looking at the ladder. "I can't believe this is happening...Are you f***ing kidding me?"

The budding producer ended her video by sharing photographs of the responders and thanked them for their assistance.

"I'm in love with every single one of you," the starlet told the firefighters. "Thanks guys!"

Anna Kendrick poses for a photo with firefighters from Toronto Fire Station 331. (Photo via Instagram/annakendrick47)

In the comments, fans expressed their concern for the ordeal but were glad that everyone made it out safely.

"I’m getting claustrophobic just looking at that!" commented a follower.

"Being stuck in an elevator with Anna Kendrick honestly sounds like a dream come true," shared someone else.

"This is hilarious. Way to stay brave and humorous," added a fan.

"Wow this is legit," wrote another. "Awesome vibe though!"

Anna Kendrick rocked a yellow minidress at the "Alice, Darling" premiere at TIFF. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Luckily, Kendrick made it to the premiere in time — and stunned fans in an eye-catching yellow minidress that stopped just above her knees.

The strapless frock featured a fitted bodice and full skirt, which she accessorized with yellow strappy heels and dangling gold earrings.

For glam, the "Twilight" alum wore her hair in a slicked-back ponytail while her smouldering eyes were lined with black eyeshadow.

The brunette beauty smiled and waved to fans as she walked the red carpet.

According to the film's official synopsis, Kendrick plays Alice, who is "trapped in an abusive relationship" and "becomes the unwitting participant in an intervention staged by her two friends."

In the movie, Charlie Carrick plays her boyfriend Simon, which also stars Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku. The film premiered at TIFF on Sunday evening.

