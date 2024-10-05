Anne Hathaway confirms sequel to beloved noughties films

Anne Hathaway confirmed a Princess Diaries 3 is in the works in a new TikTok video.

The Oscar winner posted a clip to her social media where she made a number one with her hand before the video cut to her iconic "Shut up" line from the 2001 film.

She followed this by holding up a number two and featured a clip of her costar Julie Andrews repeating the line from the 2004 sequel, before cutting to a news report that Crazy Rich Asians director Adele Lim has signed on to the project.

"Back to Genovia," Hathaway captioned the video.