Ant and Dec give sweet nod to children as they scoop NTA for 23rd year running

Ant and Dec reflected on how much their lives have changed over the years as they collected their 23rd TV presenter prize at the National Television Awards on Wednesday night (11 September).

Collecting the award, Dec said: “Thank you – it’s really hard to put into words just how this feels and what it means to us that you take the time to vote for us.”

Ant, meanwhile, described the gong as a “joy” and joked that one day they will not collect it, but tonight was not the night.

The TV duo also thanked their teams and families before reflecting how their lives have changed since they have become fathers, with Dec saying he has the school run tomorrow.

He also revealed that his daughter gave him her lip balm for good luck, thanking her for it as he showed it to the audience.