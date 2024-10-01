Anthropologie's iconic Somerset dress was just restocked for fall — and trust us, it looks good on everyone
Reviewers are absolutely "obsessed" with this dress that flatters every body type and retails for less than $200.
As something of a dress connoisseur, I am a total sucker for any style that I can transition from day to night, especially as we enter fall wedding season. Among the many dresses I have my eye on right now is Anthropologie's iconic Somerset Maxi Dress. The Somerset is everything you want in a dress — it looks good on everyone, comes in multiple designs and sizes and retails for less than $200.
While the Somerset has made its way to my personal Anthropologie wish list (it's in good company with these picks), I am hardly its only fan. The original Somerset has been dubbed the retailer's "bestselling, best-reviewed dress ever" with more than 20,500 "loves" and 2,200+ reviews. Shoppers say it's a "dress that everyone should own" thanks to its "flattering fit" and versatility.
The brand just dropped a ton of new colourways and styles for fall — and some are already selling out. So, if you're looking to add this flattering frock to your collection, we suggest moving fast!
The Somerset Maxi Dress
Anthropologie's original Somerset is iconic for a reason. It's perfect for both "daytime casual" events and nighttime. The Somerset Maxi Dress comes in eight colourways and patterns for fall.
The Somerset Mini Denim Dress
Nothing screams fall like a little denim number, and this one is just perfect. Whether you're hitting up country concerts, festivals or farmer's markets, this dress will be your go-to.
The Somerset Mini Dress: Puff-Sleeve Edition
The smocked waist and puff sleeves add a feminine touch to this frock. It's perfect for date night, warm fall days and more.
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Long-Sleeve Chiffon Edition
If you prefer a long-sleeve dress, this one is ideal. Its chiffon fabric feels airy, so it's great for those cold-to-hot fall days.
Loverly Grey x Anthropologie: The Somerset Maxi Dress
This Somerset is a feminine and pretty addition to any wardrobe and was designed in collaboration with content creator and stylist Brittany Sjogren (aka @loverlygrey).
The Somerset Mini Dress
The Somerset Mini is "so flattering and cute," according to hundreds of Anthropologie reviewers.
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Shirt Dress Edition
A grown-up take on Anthropologie's iconic Somerset Maxi Dress, this shirt dress edition is perfect for those who love the classic Somerset but want something without a pattern or a bit more chest coverage.
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Mock-Neck Edition
Looking for the ultimate holiday party dress? This mock-neck Somerset comes in two colours: yellow (pictured) and green.
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Halter Edition
You truly can't go wrong with a Somerset for wedding season. This chic little number is "so pretty" in person, according to shoppers.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.