Anthropologie's massive sale has an extra 40% off 100s of styles — Canadians can shop long weekend deals

Save an additional 40 per cent on wedding guest dresses, vacation apparel, summer sandals and more.

Kayla Kuefler
·Senior Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
anthropologie floral print tank top, white somerset maxi dress, purple ballet flats, Anthropologie is having a huge sale ahead of Memorial Day (Photos via Anthropologie).
Anthropologie is having a huge sale ahead of Memorial Day (Photos via Anthropologie).

As a shopping editor, I take to an Anthropologie sale like Swifites accumulate friendship bracelets — quickly and enthusiastically. The retailer is easily one of my favourite spots for new clothing and home decor — especially when there's a sale. Right now, Anthropologie shoppers can save on close to 2,000 styles, including wedding guest dresses, vacation apparel and, excitingly, the iconic The Somerset Maxi Dress: Shirt Dress Edition. Preppy, flattering and perfect for summer, the dress, alongside the rest of Anthropologie's sale section, is an extra 40 per cent off for the U.S. Memorial Day weekend — and Canadians can take advantage of the south-of-the-border deals, too. To take home the oh-so-stylish maxi for under $75 and shop even more Anthropologie deals, scroll below.

The Somerset Maxi Dress: Shirt Dress Edition in white (Photo via Anthropologie)
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Shirt Dress Edition (Photo via Anthropologie)

A grown-up take on Anthropologie's iconic Somerset Maxi Dress, this shirt dress is perfect for those who love the classic Somerset but want something without a pattern or a bit more chest coverage.

The shirt dress comes in four colours (only the white is on sale), including pink, brown and navy. It features the same flattering smocked waist that has made its sister dress so popular.

Anthropologie reviewers call it a "great, versatile dress" that's both "flattering" and "great for work."

It's a "showstopper," writes one reviewer. The material has a "silky look-alike feel to it," the fit is "perfect," and "the cut at the waist creates a beautiful hourglass shape."

Not to mention, "It's super comfortable and has pockets, too."

Below, I've gathered some of Anthropologie's best styles on sale ahead of Memorial Day weekend. With an additional 40 per cent off, it's an amazing opportunity to save ahead of summer. To shop the edit, scroll below.

By Anthropologie V-Neck Corset Midi Shirt Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)
By Anthropologie V-Neck Corset Midi Shirt Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

How pretty is this V-neck corset midi dress? Reviewers are "obsessed" and say it's "so flattering."

Maeve Ditali Open-Back Tank (Photo via Anthropologie)
Maeve Ditali Open-Back Tank (Photo via Anthropologie)

This pretty floral tank features a flirty open back.

The Bennet Buttondown Shirt by Maeve: Colorblock Edition (Photo via Anthropologie)
The Bennet Buttondown Shirt by Maeve: Colorblock Edition (Photo via Anthropologie)

This fun colourblock button-down is great for summer at the office.

By Anthropologie Layered-Sleeve Henley Top (Photo via Anthropologie)
By Anthropologie Layered-Sleeve Henley Top (Photo via Anthropologie)

Dubbed the "perfect summer blouse" by Anthropologie reviewers, this easy-to-style top is super versatile.

Jeffrey Campbell Swan-Lake Mesh Flats (Photo via Anthropologie)
Jeffrey Campbell Swan-Lake Mesh Flats (Photo via Anthropologie)

These trendy mesh ballet flats come in three colours: Lilac (pictured), cream and taupe.

Maeve Slingback Double Sandals
Maeve Slingback Double Sandals

These platform slingback sandals come in four cute colourways for summer.

By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Mesh Ruffle Blouse
By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Mesh Ruffle Blouse

This breezy long-sleeve ruffle blouse is "so feminine" and "attractive," according to one shopper.

By Anthropologie V-Neck Ruffle Lace Slip Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)
By Anthropologie V-Neck Ruffle Lace Slip Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

This lace slip dress is "very flattering" and "comfortable," according to one shopper.

By Anthropologie Flutter-Sleeve Embroidered Babydoll Blouse
By Anthropologie Flutter-Sleeve Embroidered Babydoll Blouse

This cute high-neck blouse would play well with jean shorts or a midi skirt this summer.

Mare Mare Sleeveless Draped Asymmetrical Midi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)
Mare Mare Sleeveless Draped Asymmetrical Midi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

We predict this peach-coloured silky midi will be this season's must-have wedding guest dress.

Atsu Sally Bow Midi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)
Atsu Sally Bow Midi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

Summer weddings are on the horizon. Paint the town read in this unique polka dot midi.

