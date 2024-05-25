Anthropologie's massive sale has an extra 40% off 100s of styles — Canadians can shop long weekend deals
Save an additional 40 per cent on wedding guest dresses, vacation apparel, summer sandals and more.
As a shopping editor, I take to an Anthropologie sale like Swifites accumulate friendship bracelets — quickly and enthusiastically. The retailer is easily one of my favourite spots for new clothing and home decor — especially when there's a sale. Right now, Anthropologie shoppers can save on close to 2,000 styles, including wedding guest dresses, vacation apparel and, excitingly, the iconic The Somerset Maxi Dress: Shirt Dress Edition. Preppy, flattering and perfect for summer, the dress, alongside the rest of Anthropologie's sale section, is an extra 40 per cent off for the U.S. Memorial Day weekend — and Canadians can take advantage of the south-of-the-border deals, too. To take home the oh-so-stylish maxi for under $75 and shop even more Anthropologie deals, scroll below.
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Shirt Dress Edition
A grown-up take on Anthropologie's iconic Somerset Maxi Dress, this shirt dress is perfect for those who love the classic Somerset but want something without a pattern or a bit more chest coverage.
The shirt dress comes in four colours (only the white is on sale), including pink, brown and navy. It features the same flattering smocked waist that has made its sister dress so popular.
Anthropologie reviewers call it a "great, versatile dress" that's both "flattering" and "great for work."
It's a "showstopper," writes one reviewer. The material has a "silky look-alike feel to it," the fit is "perfect," and "the cut at the waist creates a beautiful hourglass shape."
Not to mention, "It's super comfortable and has pockets, too."
Anthropologie extra 40% off sale
Below, I've gathered some of Anthropologie's best styles on sale ahead of Memorial Day weekend. With an additional 40 per cent off, it's an amazing opportunity to save ahead of summer. To shop the edit, scroll below.
By Anthropologie V-Neck Corset Midi Shirt Dress
How pretty is this V-neck corset midi dress? Reviewers are "obsessed" and say it's "so flattering."
Maeve Ditali Open-Back Tank
This pretty floral tank features a flirty open back.
The Bennet Buttondown Shirt by Maeve: Colorblock Edition
This fun colourblock button-down is great for summer at the office.
By Anthropologie Layered-Sleeve Henley Top
Dubbed the "perfect summer blouse" by Anthropologie reviewers, this easy-to-style top is super versatile.
Jeffrey Campbell Swan-Lake Mesh Flats
These trendy mesh ballet flats come in three colours: Lilac (pictured), cream and taupe.
Maeve Slingback Double Sandals
These platform slingback sandals come in four cute colourways for summer.
By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Mesh Ruffle Blouse
This breezy long-sleeve ruffle blouse is "so feminine" and "attractive," according to one shopper.
By Anthropologie V-Neck Ruffle Lace Slip Dress
This lace slip dress is "very flattering" and "comfortable," according to one shopper.
By Anthropologie Flutter-Sleeve Embroidered Babydoll Blouse
This cute high-neck blouse would play well with jean shorts or a midi skirt this summer.
Mare Mare Sleeveless Draped Asymmetrical Midi Dress
We predict this peach-coloured silky midi will be this season's must-have wedding guest dress.
Atsu Sally Bow Midi Dress
Summer weddings are on the horizon. Paint the town read in this unique polka dot midi.
