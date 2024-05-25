Anthropologie's massive sale has an extra 40% off 100s of styles — Canadians can shop long weekend deals

Anthropologie is having a huge sale ahead of Memorial Day (Photos via Anthropologie).

As a shopping editor, I take to an Anthropologie sale like Swifites accumulate friendship bracelets — quickly and enthusiastically. The retailer is easily one of my favourite spots for new clothing and home decor — especially when there's a sale. Right now, Anthropologie shoppers can save on close to 2,000 styles, including wedding guest dresses, vacation apparel and, excitingly, the iconic The Somerset Maxi Dress: Shirt Dress Edition. Preppy, flattering and perfect for summer, the dress, alongside the rest of Anthropologie's sale section, is an extra 40 per cent off for the U.S. Memorial Day weekend — and Canadians can take advantage of the south-of-the-border deals, too. To take home the oh-so-stylish maxi for under $75 and shop even more Anthropologie deals, scroll below.

The Somerset Maxi Dress: Shirt Dress Edition (Photo via Anthropologie)

The Somerset Maxi Dress: Shirt Dress Edition $72 $168 Save $96 See at Anthropologie

A grown-up take on Anthropologie's iconic Somerset Maxi Dress, this shirt dress is perfect for those who love the classic Somerset but want something without a pattern or a bit more chest coverage.

The shirt dress comes in four colours (only the white is on sale), including pink, brown and navy. It features the same flattering smocked waist that has made its sister dress so popular.

Anthropologie reviewers call it a "great, versatile dress" that's both "flattering" and "great for work."

It's a "showstopper," writes one reviewer. The material has a "silky look-alike feel to it," the fit is "perfect," and "the cut at the waist creates a beautiful hourglass shape."

Not to mention, "It's super comfortable and has pockets, too."

Anthropologie extra 40% off sale

Below, I've gathered some of Anthropologie's best styles on sale ahead of Memorial Day weekend. With an additional 40 per cent off, it's an amazing opportunity to save ahead of summer. To shop the edit, scroll below.

By Anthropologie V-Neck Corset Midi Shirt Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

How pretty is this V-neck corset midi dress? Reviewers are "obsessed" and say it's "so flattering."

By Anthropologie V-Neck Corset Midi Shirt Dress $60 $228 Save $168 See at Anthropologie

Maeve Ditali Open-Back Tank (Photo via Anthropologie)

This pretty floral tank features a flirty open back.

Maeve Ditali Open-Back Tank $24 $68 Save $44 See at Anthropologie

The Bennet Buttondown Shirt by Maeve: Colorblock Edition (Photo via Anthropologie)

This fun colourblock button-down is great for summer at the office.

The Bennet Buttondown Shirt by Maeve: Colorblock Edition $36 $108 Save $72 See at Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Layered-Sleeve Henley Top (Photo via Anthropologie)

Dubbed the "perfect summer blouse" by Anthropologie reviewers, this easy-to-style top is super versatile.

By Anthropologie Layered-Sleeve Henley Top $36 $98 Save $62 See at Anthropologie

Jeffrey Campbell Swan-Lake Mesh Flats (Photo via Anthropologie)

These trendy mesh ballet flats come in three colours: Lilac (pictured), cream and taupe.

Jeffrey Campbell Swan-Lake Mesh Flats $54 $165 Save $111 See at Anthropologie

Maeve Slingback Double Sandals

These platform slingback sandals come in four cute colourways for summer.

Maeve Slingback Double Sandals $78 $200 Save $122 See at Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Mesh Ruffle Blouse

This breezy long-sleeve ruffle blouse is "so feminine" and "attractive," according to one shopper.

By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Mesh Ruffle Blouse $30 $88 Save $58 See at Anthropologie

By Anthropologie V-Neck Ruffle Lace Slip Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

This lace slip dress is "very flattering" and "comfortable," according to one shopper.

By Anthropologie V-Neck Ruffle Lace Slip Dress $90 $288 Save $198 See at Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Flutter-Sleeve Embroidered Babydoll Blouse

This cute high-neck blouse would play well with jean shorts or a midi skirt this summer.

By Anthropologie Flutter-Sleeve Embroidered Babydoll Blouse $42 $118 Save $76 See at Anthropologie

Mare Mare Sleeveless Draped Asymmetrical Midi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

We predict this peach-coloured silky midi will be this season's must-have wedding guest dress.

Mare Mare Sleeveless Draped Asymmetrical Midi Dress $60 $198 Save $138 See at Anthropologie

Atsu Sally Bow Midi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

Summer weddings are on the horizon. Paint the town read in this unique polka dot midi.

Atsu Sally Bow Midi Dress $108 $278 Save $170 See at Anthropologie

