Beatrice Borromeo rocks three wildly different bridal gowns in unseen wedding photos

Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo marked their ninth wedding anniversary by sharing never-before-seen photos of their big day.

Princess Caroline's son, 36, and the journalist and model, 38, said 'I do' in a civil ceremony on 25 July 2015, before celebrating the religious ceremony on 1 August 1.

Beatrice's first wedding dress was a blush pink Valentino creation (Instagram)

Beatrice shared photos of their wedding on social media, including one of her holding Pierre's hand as she leaned in for their first kiss as husband and wife. She was dressed in an unconventional blush pink wedding dress from Valentino creative directors Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli, featuring sheer lace sleeves and a silky skirt.

Beatrice added a floral headdress to her long blonde hair, which had been styled in soft curls.

The couple then held a Monegasque-style picnic in the gardens of the Palace, with the dress code regional costumes. Pierre was dressed as a knight from the French Camargue, while Beatrice donned a traditional Monegasque dress consisting of a skirt with white and red stripes - the colours of the flag - and a black bodice.

The couple changed into regional outfits (Instagram)

The newlyweds were pictured sitting on a haystack smiling at one another as family and friends looked on. "The most fun day of my life," Beatrice captioned the photo.

They finished the day with a dinner at the Hotel de Paris and a party at the Jimmy'z club.

For her third outfit of the day, Beatrice wore an ivory floor-length dress with silver floral embellishments, an open back and a high neckline.

She was pictured in the sparkly frock as she locked lips with her new husband on the dancefloor. Her hair had been restyled for the evening, twisted into an updo and finished with pink flowers.

The newlyweds kissing during their first dance (Instagram)

The following week, Beatrice stepped out in even more bridal outfits for the religious event at Isolino di San Giovanni in Lake Maggiore.

The Italian aristocrat chose Italian designer Giorgio Armani for her big day. She walked down the aisle in a bespoke ivory lace wedding dress with a demure high neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves.

To complete her bridal look, the journalist swept her blonde hair into a neat bun, while Pierrelooked dapper in a grey three-piece suit and had a flower pinned into his lapel.

The bride later changed into a glamorous silk tulle evening dress.

