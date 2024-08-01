Applebee’s re-introduces all you can eat wings, riblets and shrimp for $15.99

The casual dining chain Applebee’s recently announced the return of its all-you-can-eat menu.

The offerings, consisting of crispy breaded Boneless Wings, slow-cooked Riblets and batter fried Double Crunch Shrimp, come with slaw and endless classic fries for $15.99.

In a statement, chief marketing officer Joel Yashinsky described the deal as “the perfect way for our guests to eat their fill and leave with their wallets full.”

There are six sauce options — Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo, and Honey Pepper — to choose from for the boneless wings.

Applebee’s boomeranging this offering follows value-oriented trends that other quick service restaurants, notably McDonald’s, recently launched to keep customers activated with the brand.

The company, which also sells alcohol beverages, has new cocktails made with Bacardi and Malibu rums, Absolut vodka and Patrón tequila, to coincide with the limited-time all-you-can-eat promotion. $10 Backyard Buckets, in flavors like Rum Breeze, Citrus Twister Tea Watermelon Daq-A-Rita, and a selection of new Summertime Sips (priced at $4.50 and $5) will also be offered throughout the season.

The limited-time deal will only be available for dine-in customers; the company noted pricing and participation may vary by location.