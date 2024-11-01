Aquarius Tarot Horoscopes: November 2024

Design by Channing Smith

Aquarius, are you ready for 2024? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—are here to help you navigate the year ahead. Time to move onward and upward on your path to discovering your highest vibrational self this year. Let your tarot horoscopes show you the best way forward.

Read on to see what's in store for your sign with your monthly tarot horoscope, Aquarius.

Meghan Rose is an astrologer, tarot reader, and writer based out of Los Angeles. In addition to her monthly tarotscopes—a combination of horoscopes and a tarot card reading—for Glamour, she’s the host of the “When Stars Align” podcast and author of the newsletter PRAGMA: Relationships & Astrology. With over a decade of experience and “eerily accurate” insights, her aim is to bridge the gap between the magical and the material for her community with a grounded and authentic approach. Learn more about Meghan on her website themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram, and Substack.

November 2024

six-of-swords-tarot.jpg

Six of Swords: Aquarius, you are being urged toward rest, healing, and renewal this November. The full moon in Taurus on November 15 illuminates your 4th house of home, which encourages you to make necessary changes to your living situation or emotional foundations in order to move forward later on. Remember, not every chapter of our life is supposed to be about movement and motivation. Sometimes, we need to recharge to get to where we’re trying to go.

As Pluto re-enters your sign on November 19, a transformative energy returns and may push you to evolve in profound ways. This is a month to embrace your unique path and trust in your vision for the future—you are on the cusp of something great. So don’t rush your own progress. It’s coming!

October 2024

ace-of-cups-tarot-embed.jpg

Ace of Cups: The cards show October bringing a wave of emotional renewal for you, Aquarius. The Ace of Cups signals new beginnings in your relationships. Your internal emotional and spiritual life are finally going to get the chance to be shared with people who really “get it.” The solar eclipse happening in Libra on October 2 will shine a light on your career and public image, encouraging you to pursue projects that resonate deeply with your heart above all else.

Money aside, your passion is what will truly magnetize the right partnerships and opportunities going forward. As Jupiter retrograde in Gemini begins on October 9, this transit will help you to revisit past emotional experiences and embrace whole-heart healing. The wound stitching that you do during this time will amplify your sense of emotional fulfillment, while Venus’s entry into Sagittarius will add a touch of excitement and joy to your professional life. If you can open your heart to the new possibilities, the universe can do the rest. Let abundance flow your way in October!

September 2024

four-of-swords-tarot.jpg

Four of Swords: Rest and recovery are essential for you this month, Aquarius. There may be unexpected changes happening around the time Uranus retrograde arrives in fellow fixed-sign Taurus on the 1st. The Four of Swords indicates that you might have been pushing yourself too hard recently, and now it’s time to slow down and recharge so that these changes are more bearable for you. It’s not fair to wear yourself out so often. And for what? September will offer you the opportunity to retreat and rejuvenate so that you are no longer running on empty.

Use this month as a time to reflect on your goals and dreams, and to reconnect with your inner self. The more balanced your choices are, the easier your life will feel overall. You might think that slowing down while you’re eating, taking more time in nature, and saying no to more social plans will take you away from your goals, but the reality is that the old cliché “quality over quantity” will show itself true this month. Don’t be disappointed when simple lifestyle changes end up making the impactful differences that you’ve been waiting years for.

August 2024

ace-of-pentacles.jpg

Ace of Pentacles: This month is offering you a new chance to start your life over! You may have felt in recent times that you were stuck between a rock and a hard place, but the cards say you are just getting started. There is nothing stopping you from getting back on the horse and riding off into the sunset.

Instead of worrying about where you are headed, who will be there, or how the journey will go…I want you to utilize the full moon in your sign on August 19 and illuminate your fear so you can finally sit with it. Once you’ve looked your fear in the eye, you will realize how insignificant and weak it is in comparison to you and your goals. You’re allowed to shine brighter than the darkness in your mind. Let August be the month of thriving and courage for you!

July 2024

The Chariot: My dear water bearer, it seems you’re being asked to step forward and leave the past behind you once and for all this month. It might be helpful for you to change certain things about your environment, especially if they remind you of a place or time that you no longer resonate with. This could be as drastic as a major move or as simple as a new regular nail polish. However big or small, just know that your willingness to get into the “here and now” has the potential to be heavily rewarded by the universe in July and beyond.

So try reminding yourself, “I could have been anyone before this moment,” to help shake off any fear of judgment from others about how you show up. It is no one else’s business how you choose to walk through life from here on out, so long as it’s aligned with your truth and where you are intending to go.

June 2024

five-of-swords-tarot.jpg

Five of Swords: There is something bogging you down mentally, and it’s time for you to go to spaces and places to get your mind right. Instead of feeling that you’re controlled by your fear or frustration, use these emotions as fuel.

You have a lot of opportunities this month to connect with new people who can set you free from the cycle that you’ve been in. Don’t be afraid to lean on others for help when you need it. The support from new hearts will help you to realize the safety that comes with getting support from the right people.

May 2024

ace-of-wands-tarot.png

Ace of Wands: It seems the month of May is going to give you a chance to start a new chapter in your life, and this is one you’ve been waiting for. You are letting go of caring about what others think of you and realizing that the more authentic you are, the more aligned the connections you are making will be. It will almost feel as if the gnawing voices of others’ opinions are shifting into sweet melodies from the new people around you.

I see you finally surrounded by the type of love and admiration that you’ve always given so freely to the wrong people. But now this next chapter is yours for the taking. So celebrate with a get-together around the time that Gemini season begins on the 20th. This has the potential to be a memory-filled season that you'll never forget.

April 2024

Three of Wands: In April, your wish is the universe’s command! You are starting to realize how powerful you are when you walk into a room, and that’s not simply because others are taking notice. It’s because you’ve woken up to your own worth. You are a shining star, and the way that you are co-creating with the universe is bringing your heart’s desires to the main stage for others to receive and admire. You might be posting, sharing, documenting, or publishing more than you typically do.

This is from an extra dose of magic that Aries season is blessing you with as it lights up your third house of connection, friends, and communication. You are leaning back on the people you love, and they are showing up for you, hard-core. However, if you are still feeling unfulfilled, you might need to look in new spaces for the love that you desire, rather than placing all of your eggs in one basket.

March 2024

Four of Pentacles: This month will be filled with a sense of “lack” and doubt on your end, and it’s important to address this and figure out why it’s rearing its ugly head, Aquarius. You are being gifted the chance to realize where your void is stemming from and fill it once and for all. Instead of using things (or people) as a pacifier, take advantage of this month’s encouragement to do deep inner healing and introspection so you can find a true solution.

You are meant to break out of this pattern once and for all. You might be meeting up with old friends, going to your hometown, or sitting down with old stories from your childhood that no longer serve you. You had your past, but you are not living in your past any longer. It’s time to get present with your limitlessness and thrive internally as well as externally.

February 2024

queen-of-cups-tarot.jpg

Queen of Cups: You might find that a lot of heavy emotions are arising for you, Aquarius. Some things have happened in your life that have gone largely unnoticed by others, but they have punctured a wound in your heart that needs tending to. It could have been an innocuous comment from someone else, a moment of betrayal, a chapter of loneliness, or something that is too complicated to put into words.

But whatever that situation stirred up inside of you is valid, and I want you to know that spending February giving back to yourself in the ways that you needed other people to show up is a deeply loving thing to do for yourself. Take yourself on that date, buy that piece of clothing someone said no to when you were younger, tell yourself how lovable and worthy you are, and give yourself a fighting chance to be free in this lifetime. You deserve it.

January 2024

four-of-swords-tarot.jpg

Six of Pentacles: This month is all about balance for you! You may have been slipping into a rut where the scales were heavily weighed in the favor of play over work (or vice versa) but now is the time to bring a sense of inner peace by allowing both versions of you to exist, equally. You are going to benefit from saying no to plans that keep you out late and yes to shutting your laptop and setting boundaries around your work.

Neither work nor play is beneficial when it’s overtaking each week. Instead, carve out time and start to use your calendar, a planner, or DND more often than ever before this month! Your friends and colleagues might not like me for this one, but your mental health will.

