Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo basically just cosplayed as Glinda and Elphaba IRL

David Becker - Getty Images

The Wicked film starring Ariana Grande as Glinda The Good Witch (natch) and Cynthia Erivo taking on the iconic role of Elphaba (our girl the Wicked Witch of the West) may not be out til the very end of November - AKA foreverrr away - but that doesn’t mean our excitement levels haven’t already peaked. Especially given Ariana and Cynthia are basically cosplaying their characters at every single press event they step out at.

First, there was this year's Academy Awards. The pair arrived on the Oscars red carpet with Ariana looking like an IRL Glinda in her puffy pink Giambattista Valli gown and Cynthia obvs repping Elphaba’s signature green in a leather Louis Vuitton dress. Tbf, coming in full body paint would arguably have been too much to ask.

And yesterday [Wednesday 10 April] the leading ladies were once again channelling Oz during an appearance at the Universal Pictures and Focus Features Presentation during CinemaCon 2024.

David Becker - Getty Images

Gabe Ginsberg - Getty Images

As well as nailing the corsage trend, Ariana’s Oscar de la Renta SS24 3D flower mini dress was the embodiment of Glinda’a sparklingly sunny personality. Nude tights and white courts completed the ‘fit. Still repping the good witch’s blonde locks, Ariana pulled her hair back into an elegant updo, finishing her beauty look with a slick of glossy pink lipgloss.

Gabe Ginsberg - Getty Images

Cynthia meanwhile, gave a party-ready take on her Elphaba character in a Versace AW24 silver shimmer mini skirt featuring a draped overlay and bow waist belt. She paired it with an emerald green off-the-shoulder bustier top and thigh-high satin platform boots in the same vivid hue. Green bejewelled nails and a cocktail ring featuring a pale green stone further nodded to the witch's aesthetic.

Yep, two truly stunning looks. If this is what the actresses are wearing on the press tour, we can’t wait to see the film’s costumes. Bring on November!

