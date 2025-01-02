Ariana Grande recalls filling her closet with pink clothes

Ariana Grande dedicated "a little portion of [her] closet" to pink clothes before landing a role in 'Wicked'.

The 31-year-old star fulfilled a life-long dream by playing the part of Glinda in the money-spinning film, and Ariana has now revealed that she dedicated a section of her closet to pink clothes before she was cast in the movie.

In a PEOPLE-exclusive clip from the 'Wicked' digital home release, Ariana joked: "I was like, 'What underwear would Glinda wear today?'"

Glinda is well-known for wearing eye-catching pink outfits and Ariana chased the part for many years before she was cast alongside the likes of Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum in the movie.

She shared: "I had been chasing [producer] Marc Platt down for about ten years, wondering when this movie was going to happen, when I would have the opportunity to audition."

Meanwhile, Ariana previously revealed that she wore a "tiny little butt ruffle" in ‘Wicked’.

The movie star has been seen in promotional pictures wearing a huge ruffled pink dress - but despite the shape of the iconic gown, Ariana actually felt like she was "floating".

The actress told Britain’s OK! magazine: "It’s funny because everyone was asking me if it was really heavy because it’s so detailed and there’s so much beautiful beading and embroidery.

"We would put on my corset and my little under-ruffle, there’s a little butt ruffle that goes on. It ties around my waist. A tiny little butt ruffle. And then they would snap on each layer one by one. It was 16 or 15 different layers.

"And everyone was asking me if it was heavy, but it was really light. And it was nowhere near the ground actually, so I felt like I was floating."