Astrology's 'Big Three': What your sun, moon and rising sign say about you

Whether you love it or hate it, people are going to ask about your Zodiac sign. It's hard to deny astrology's growing prevalence in pop culture and, sometimes, everyday life.

It may not be a strict science, but many believe that astrology and horoscopes can provide deeper context on our psyche and how we approach situations.

Beyond your primary, or sun, sign, there's a host of other signs to pay attention to within a person's birth chart. This guide focuses on the so-called "Big Three."

What does my sun sign mean?

Your "sun sign" is your anchor sign, which corresponds to your birth date. To determine your sun sign, check out our guide.

"Imagine that it is your personality’s Boss," popular astrology site Café Astrology advises.

"The sun determines your ego, identity, and 'role' in life. It's the core of who you are, and is the sign you're most likely to already know," Co–Star, an astrology and horoscope application reports.

What is my moon sign?

Your "moon sign" corresponds to your "emotions, moods and feelings," Co–Star reports. This can connect to someone's personal needs, basic habits, reactions and subconscious, according to Café Astrology.

While your sun sign dictates outward personality, your moon sign often reflects who you are on the inside − your most secret self. "This is likely the sign you most think of yourself as, since it reflects your personality when you're alone or deeply comfortable," states Co–Star.

Your moon sign also predicts how you react in many situations. It helps code your intuitions, instincts and the immediate feelings you experience in response to something.

Your moon sign is determined by the exact time and location of your birth. These two factors correspond with the moon's placement in the sky on your birthday.

What is my rising sign?

Your "ascendant sign" is tied to the Zodiac constellation that rises on the eastern horizon the moment you are born, according to Café Astrology. This is why it is often called someone's "rising sign."

"Your ascendant is the 'mask' you present to people. It can be seen in your personal style and how you come off to people when you first meet," Co–Star reports.

Your rising sign determines the first impression you give others, along with your expectations of the world. It also relates to personal deposition and attitudes toward your environment.

