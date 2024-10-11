Attention, Walmart shoppers: This cozy crewneck, down to $10, 'covers the bum'
For the price of a couple pumpkin spice lattes you can get this incredibly soft top that'll keep you comfy in the coming months.
Your go-to jeans have met their new best friend — and it's a cheap date! Down to a ridiculous $10 during the Walmart Holiday Deals event, the Time and Tru Sweatshirt is a supersoft cotton-blend knit pullover that has a high-low hem that covers what needs to be covered. With a relaxed fit and a classic crewneck, the flattering top has airy side vents for supreme comfort and ease. Shoppers are buying multiples, and we think you'll be following suit.
It's tough to find anything for $10 these days, much less a wardrobe workhorse.
Why is it a good deal? 💰
When a cute and cozy top that hoards of people go nuts over is down to $10, it's time to pounce. Basically, if you're in the market for a multi-season staple at a terrific price, your search is over. You might want to stock up on a bundle to save a bundle — and think about giving some as gifts to win the holidays.
Why do I need this? 🤔
This classic crewneck is a modern-day upgrade to your never-goes-out-of-style sweatshirt, with its ribbed hem and cuffs. There's nothing easier to pair with jeans or leggings than a top like this, and since it's midweight, it's great for throwing over a T-shirt or tank.
The high-low hem means you can be sure the back is covered — key if you're in leggings — and it includes air vents on the side to give it a kicky bit of fun. It all comes together for a casual but fitted look that you'll want to wear on the job, on the go or just lounging around with a warm cup of tea.
What reviewers say 💬
Shoppers gush about the look and feel of the Time and Tru Crewneck Sweatshirt, giving it a stylish five stars.
Pros 👍
"These sweatshirts are what fashion dreams are made of," raved one. "Unbelievable sale price, saturated color (I got 'black soot') and definitely true to size, especially since they're relaxed fit. The high/low split hem makes them extra nice enough to look fashionable."
One proclaimed: "I love these sweatshirts. They're cut wide and long, making them very comfortable. They're not heavy and thick so I can wear one around the house in the winter while doing chores and not be too hot. This is the second time I've purchased these, and this time I got three in a variety of colors.
Another reviewer who bought them in three colors touted them for their warmth as "the weather gets cooler here in the Midwest." They went on to say, "The colors are rich and vibrant. These shirts will be able to be dressed up for work/church or worn casually for every day. The texture of the fabric is very soft, almost like a thin version of a velvety top (in a good way)! Not your typical sweatshirt material for sure. Love them!"
Cons 👎
Others, however, aren't sold on the fabric. According to one shopper, "I was expecting the inside to be the traditional fleecy material of most sweatshirts. Instead, it's more of a terry texture. The oatmeal heather color is a bit see-through."
"It's fine," said another shopper. "I wanted to like it as it got good reviews but I do not like the texture of the fabric next to my skin. Will go back to fleece-lined sweatshirts."
This shopper who bought two agrees that it's 'not super soft on the inside,' but says it's 'not scratchy either' and adds an important note: 'Covers the bum.'
Take your pick of nine lovely colors including this awesomely named Green Smoothie. Available in sizes from XS to 3XL.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
