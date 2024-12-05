B.C. children's minister stepping away from role after colorectal cancer diagnosis

British Columbia's Minister of Children and Family Development Grace Lore says she has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer and is temporarily stepping away from her role as minister.

Lore says in a statement that she intends to participate in important votes in the legislature to ensure the stability of the NDP government, which holds a slim majority of one vote in the legislature.

Lore, who is the MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill, says her diagnosis was "very sudden" and that she is working with medical professionals to address it immediately.

She says the important ministry requires someone's full attention, and by stepping back she can focus on treatment, recovery, and returning to work as soon as possible.

Lore says she is committed to beating the cancer.

Premier David Eby's government holds 47 seats in the legislature, while the Conservatives have 44 and the Greens have two.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024

Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press