B.C.'s top doctor ends COVID-19 public health emergency

VICTORIA — British Columbia's top doctor says she is ending the public health emergency declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says any remaining restrictions, including the vaccination requirement for health-care workers, are being rescinded.

Henry says after reviewing all the data she is confident the province has reached the point where there is no longer a need for the public health emergency and all requirements that remain can be lifted.

She says wastewater indicators and testing data show COVID-19 has levelled off and the number of people in intensive care and in hospitals is lower and stable.

Henry says the level of protection provided by vaccines and hybrid immunity is also helping to protect the population.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says health workers fired due to previous orders can apply to fill available positions, although they must provide their immune status for certain pathogens, including COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press