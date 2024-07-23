Baby cereal recalled in Canada over Cronobacter contamination concerns: What to know about symptoms, risk factors and more

A banana raisin baby cereal by Calgary-based Baby Gourmet Foods has been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

What are the signs and symptoms of Cronobacter infection? (Image via Getty Images)

A specific flavour of baby cereal by a Calgary-based organic foods company has been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). On July 20, the CFIA issued a national recall on banana raisin oatmeal organic whole grain baby cereal by Baby Gourmet Food due to Cronobacter spp. contamination concerns.

The CFIA recall states that 227 g packages of Banana raisin oatmeal organic whole grain baby cereal with lot codes 24122BROAC G2 BB/MA 2025AL03 should be thrown out or returned to where they were purchase, and should not be consumed or served. Anyone who believes they may have become ill from the recalled product is advised to contact their healthcare provider.

Baby Gourmet's Banana Raisin Oatmeal organic whole grain baby cereal has been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. (Image via CFIA)

According to Baby Gourmet Foods, “no other Baby Gourmet or Little Gourmet foods are affected by this recall and no incidents related to this product have been reported to date.”

"The safety of infants and children is Baby Gourmet’s top priority,” said Jen Carlson, co-founder of Baby Gourmet via press release. "As a company founded for our own families, our dedication to quality is deeply personal. We are steadfast in our mission to offer naturally healthy and clean food, supporting parents on their distinctive journey with their young ones. Food safety, quality, and the health of our consumers are, and will always be, at the core of everything we do.”

What exactly is Cronobactor spp.? How do you know if you have a Cronobacter infection? Here’s what you need to know — and the symptoms of Cronobacter to look out for.

What is Cronobacter spp.?

Cronobacter spp. is a naturally occurring type of germ bacteria that can live in dry foods, including powdered milk, infant formula and herbal teas.

What is a Cronobacter infection?

Cronobacter infections can vary in severity depending on the age of the person affected. Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist, says most people with Cronobacter infections will experience gastrointestinal illness.

"In infants, the elderly and immunocompromised individuals, they are at greater risk for invasive infections, which can include sepsis syndrome — meaning the bacteria gets into the blood. People can get very sick." Bogoch tells Yahoo Canada.

Cronobacter, a typer of bacteria, can live in dry foods — including baby cereal. (Image via Getty Images)

According to Bogoch, infants with Cronobacter infections are at-risk for developing meningitis, a rare but life-threatening infection that causes inflammation of the tissue surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

"This is an important recall," he says."People who have this product in their house should certainly throw it out. We wouldn't want anyone to get this infection."

What are the symptoms of Cronobacter infection in infants?

Symptoms of Cronobacter infection in infants can include:

Fever

Trouble feeding

Low energy

Excessive crying

Seizures

Fewer wet diapers

Fever, problems with feeding and seizures are all symptoms of Cronobacter infection in infants. (Image via Getty Images)

Bogoch says infants with either Cronobacter or meningitis are at high risk for fever-induced seizures.

"These are severe manifestations of [Cronobacter and meningitis] but it certainly has been reported," he says.

Health Canada states that in people of all ages, Cronobacter infections can also cause urinary tract infections (UTIs) and wound infections.

How do you detect Cronobacter infections?

Although the recall and the risks of Cronobacter infection can be anxiety-inducing for parents, Bogoch says the illness "is not hard to diagnose."

"Conventional laboratory diagnostics will be able to identify this bacteria and there are many readily available antibiotics that can be used — both oral and intravenous [medications]," he explains. Bogoch adds that intravenous antibiotics and also be used should someone become very sick with sepsis syndrome or meningitis.

"The key here is prevention," he says. "If there is a recall of baby cereal, people should throw that out."

