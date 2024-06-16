Baby Chihuahua on the Mend After Suffering Seizure Following Rescue from Hoarding Home: 'Healthy and Thriving'

"She’s a sweet, mellow little puppy,” said one foster caregiver of the pup, named Pioneer

Best Friends Animal Society Pioneer

A baby Chihuahua is on the mend after suffering a seizure following a hoarding rescue mission.

Named Pioneer, the pup was one of more than 100 Chihuahuas that were recently removed from a home in New Mexico, according to the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary.

The dogs were sent to area animal welfare organizations, including Best Friends, which took in 17 of them, including Pioneer as well as seniors, adults and two moms with puppies.

While moving the small puppies around, Best Friends caregiver Kimmy Grimes said that she noticed Pioneer "seemed to be moving a little erratically."

Per Best Friends, she "heard mama start whining frantically. I looked over and could see that Pioneer seemed to be seizing; she was rolling around like she wasn’t in control of her body movements. After a few seconds, she went completely limp and stopped breathing.”



Best Friends Animal Society Pioneer

Grimes was able to revive the pup, which initially had "a weak pulse." Pioneer then "took a huge, gasping breath and started breathing on her own," Best Friends said.

After being revived, Pioneer was rushed to the Best Friends Animal Clinic, where she was stabilized. “She slowly perked up and started looking for warm hands to cuddle with,” Grimes said.

The small dog was later reunited with her mother and siblings, and the group started living together with two foster caregivers. The dogs "are healthy and thriving," Best Friends said.

“Pioneer’s siblings are all bigger than her, so sometimes they knock her down, but it doesn’t seem to faze her. She’s a sweet, mellow little puppy,” said caregiver Tina Sylvester. “I think she spends a lot of time with her mama."

Pioneer has already been adopted, per Best Friends, and will soon live out her life in her new home.

