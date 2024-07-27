Back-to-school supplies for students of any age: Parents, consult this list

As the summer winds down, you can practically smell the return to school in the air.

Back-to-school sales dominate targeted ads and passing billboards, and families are cramming in as much vacation and ice cream time as they can. It’s just about time to stock up on pencils and new sneakers, and to do it best you'll want to look for deals while looking for school supply reviews, too.

Whether you're the parent of a student or a student yourself, here’s your guide to back-to-school shopping supplies and dates to know.

Customers browse through school supplies for sale at the Walmart on Parkside Drive in Turkey Creek on July 25, 2023. Tennessee's annual sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers begins on Friday, July 28 and ends on Sunday, July 30.

Must-have back-to-school supplies

Back-to-school supplies vary from classroom to classroom, from teacher to teacher. If your child is in elementary or middle school, they may have received an itemized classroom supply list from their new teacher. Specific lists often can be found on school district or teacher websites. Take note of the words "requested" and "required" – some pricey items may be a suggestion or donation to the classroom.

But if you don't have a list and want to get things ready for the big day, here’s a general guide of what you'll need according to tutoring agency Oxford Learning.

Back-to-school supplies for elementary students:

1 pocket folder per subject

Agenda (some classrooms issue school-specific agendas)

Loose-leaf ruled paper or notebook

Loose-leaf blank paper

Pencils

2 erasers

Ruler

Pencil sharpener (metal ones, even small ones, will last longer if kids can hold onto them)

Box of crayons

Colored pencils

Washable markers

Bottle of glue

2 glue sticks

Safety scissors

Backpack

Pencil box or bag for supplies

Your child’s teacher may also request classroom supplies like disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer or tissues. When in doubt, send a quick email to their new teacher ahead of the first day of school.

Back-to-school supplies for middle school students:

1 binder per subject or a couple of large-sized binders

Binder dividers

1 pocket folder per subject

Sticky notes

Agenda (some classrooms issue school-specific agendas)

Combination lock for lockers

Loose-leaf ruled paper and/or notebook

Loose-leaf graph paper or notebook

Mini stapler

Highlighters

Blue or black pens

Pencils

2 erasers

Ruler

Pencil sharpener

Reinforcements (for placing loose-leaf paper in binders)

Colored pencils

Your teacher may also ask for some specific supplies depending on the type of work you’re doing, like USB drives, calculators or a compass and protractor. Check in with your teacher before school starts if you’re not sure what to buy.

Back-to-school supplies for high school students:

1 binder per subject or a couple of large-sized binders

Binder dividers

1 pocket folder per subject

Sticky notes

Agenda

Combination lock for locker

Loose-leaf ruled paper or notebooks (one per subject)

Loose-leaf graph paper or notebooks

Highlighters

Blue or black pens

Pencils

2 erasers

Ruler

Pencil sharpener

Reinforcements (for placing loose-leaf paper in binders)

How to shop for back-to-school supplies

Take a deep breath – we know this is an overwhelming time for parents. Take it step by step.

1. Consult the list

Run through the required supplies and contact your child’s teacher if you have questions or don’t see something you think will be important. If you have a little extra in your budget, ask your child's new teacher if they need help supplying their classroom. Most teachers dip into their wallets to decorate and equip their rooms, so they'll appreciate the help.

2. Search for deals

School supplies can be expensive. The National Retail Federation estimated American households would spend nearly $900 in the 2023 back-to-school season.

Some places help people get free school supplies and offer deals. Some states offer school supply sales-tax holidays through July and August. You can also check with your school or community, which may keep donated supplies on hand.

Decide if you want to shop in person at major retailers or avoid the lines entirely by shopping online. Check out these discounts from Amazon, Target, Walmart and Staples.

If you’re in the market for a new back-to-school wardrobe or are purchasing big this school year, here’s a list of the best student and teacher discounts.

3. Plan ahead

After you’ve shopped your way down the list, the next best thing to do is be prepared. Game plan go-to healthy school lunches and after-school snacks for the weekly rotation. Make sure to pack your backpack or child’s backpack ahead of time so you’re not scrambling on the first day. We've also got tips for how to clean your kid's backpack, which is probably pretty gross.

When does school start in 2024?

It depends on the region, though most U.S. students will typically return to school between August and early September. In 2023, a Pew Research study took a random sample of over 1,500 public school districts and found that the highest percentage of students returned to school in the second and third week of August – 23% during the week of August 7 and 24% the week of August 14.

However, it varies heavily by region, Pew Research reports. Southern regions often start school later than northern ones, and New England states are more likely to go back the last week of August or after Labor Day, which is September 2 this year.

B2S shopping sales tax holiday: See which 17 states offer them

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Back-to-school supply list: 2024 guide for parents, students