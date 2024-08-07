Banksy adds to animal artwork collection in London with new elephant design

Banksy has unveiled another new artwork in London depicting two elephants poking their heads out of blocked out windows.

The Bristol-based street artist shared a photo of the wall art, which features two elephant silhouettes with their trunks stretched out towards each other, on Instagram on Tuesday 6 August.

The artwork is in south-west London near Chelsea and appears to be painted on the side of a house.

It comes after Banksy revealed an artwork of a goat perched on top of a wall near Kew Bridge in Richmond on Monday.

The artist did not write a caption for either Instagram post, causing fans to speculate on the meaning of the new pieces.