Bars, a cinema and an ‘underground tunnel’: Inside Coleen and Wayne Rooney’s lavish Cheshire mansion

Coleen Rooney is currently sleeping in a hammock and facing stomach-churning Bushtucker Trials as a contestant on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! but her rudimentary living conditions in the jungle are worlds away from the luxurious Cheshire mansion she shares with footballer husband Wayne.

The couple, who met as teenagers and have been married since 2008, moved into their luxurious Cheshire mansion back in 2021.

It’s thought that the pair purchased the plot of land for a rumoured £4 million in 2017, but their move was reportedly pushed back after the building project was hit by delays during the coronavirus pandemic.

The mansion is situated in Cheshire’s affluent “Golden Triangle” area, which has long been popular with footballers from the North West’s top clubs, and is reportedly set in 40 acres of countryside.

The property is named High Lake Manor, and boasts six bedrooms, as well as a dedicated wine cellar, a cinema and a swimming pool with a jacuzzi, as well as its very own football pitch.

Fans were previously treated to a glimpse of the Rooney family home in scenes featured in Coleen’s Disney+ documentaryThe Real Wagatha Story, which debuted on the streamer last year and detailed her dramatic row with fellow footballer’s wife Rebekah Vardy.

Coleen, 38, revealed further details of the couple’s extravagant residence during last night’s (30 November) episode of I’m a Celebrity, when she told campmates Dean McCullough and Oti Mabuse that she and Wayne “have a few bars” installed throughout their home.

“We have the common bar, where if people come back late we’ll have that and we use that for parties, because it goes out onto the garden so we can open it up,” she explained, before adding that they also have a “posh bar” situated off their dining room.

She also explained how their football pitch is linked to the property through “an underground tunnel”.

Coleen, who shares sons Kai, 15, Klay, 11, Kit, eight, and Cass, six, with Wayne, has also shared glimpses into the stunning residence on her Instagram account.

One photo posted last year showed off a gleaning kitchen featuring shiny grey countertops and cosy seating in a similar shade.

Other snaps showing the family’s previous Christmas celebrations hinted at a minimalist white and grey colour scheme.

Before her stint in the jungle, Coleen opened up about how Wayne’s new role as manager at Plymouth Argyle means that he is currently unable to spend much time in the family home.

“Wayne comes back once a week, sometimes twice, depending on the fixtures,” she told MailOnline. “Usually, he has Sunday off so he might come home.”

“He’ll come home on a Saturday evening and spend Sunday with us, depending on what the boys have got on,” she added. “Time together is limited, more so than ever now because of the travelling and stuff.”

Instead, Wayne spends most of the working week at Salcombe in Devon.