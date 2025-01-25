Man's Father Sets the Internet Ablaze with Clever Winter Weather Trick: ‘A Snow Day Hates to See My Dad Coming’

A man shared on TikTok how his dad prevents snow from settling on the path outside of their home

A man has wowed homeowners with the clever hack he uses to avoid spending hours shoveling snow.

On Saturday, Jan. 11, his son, Jack, shared the trick on TikTok, posting under the handle @_jackmcpherson. The 11-second clip shows the man using a seemingly budget-friendly buy that’s readily available from hardware stores to keep the path outside of the family home free from snow.

“A snow day hates to see my dad coming,” the text over the video reads.

Per the footage, the man is seen in the grabbing one end of the tarp sheet that had been put down before the snow fell. Walking slowly backward, he used the tarp to remove a layer of snow while revealing the path underneath was dry and suitable for walking without any slippery ice.

The video has since garnered over 3.6 million likes while thousands of viewers saved it to rewatch.

Many commenters confessed they were eager to try the hack for themselves and praised Jack for sharing his father’s idea. “Your dad seems like a smart man,” one person wrote. “Genius,” another chimed in.

“Why is that actually the best idea ever,” a third said, while another added, “Wait this is so smart.”

Other responses to the post suggested trying to use the same hack to prevent snow from settling on staircases, driveways and even on cars.

The TikTok trick comes after Amy Schumer shared a snow day hack of her own.

In a recent Instagram post, the comedian, 43, revealed she created a snowman with her 5-year-old son, Gene, by putting a carrot nose, sunglasses and robe on the ground rather than building a sculpture.

She was all smiles as she posed for a photo alongside their creation. "Great moms find short cuts," Schumer captioned the amusing snap.



