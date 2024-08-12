Baskin Robbins Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream For One Day Only—Here's How To Get It

This summer is proving to be a hot one, with record high temperatures across the country. And we all know that the best way to cool off (besides air conditioning, obviously) is with a scoop of ice cream. However, sometimes our frozen treats are no match for the heat—this year especially.

Nothing sours your summer quite like melted ice cream. While you can try to repurpose it (like as the secret ingredient for a creamy rice pudding), being left ice cream-less is understandably disappointing. But there’s no need to have a meltdown (pun intended), because Baskin-Robbins is coming to the rescue.

For just one day, August 14th, Baskin-Robbins is offering Melt Insurance to every ice cream lover. The beloved chain is giving out free scoops to anybody whose ice cream melts in the summer heat. But here’s the kicker: your melted ice cream doesn’t have to be from Baskin-Robbins, and no proof of the melt is required.

All you need is the BR App, where you can order a free single scoop for pickup using the promo code MELT at checkout. This promotion doesn't include waffle cones, sundaes, or toppings, but you get full access to their lineup of flavors. This is also the perfect opportunity to try their new flavor of the month, Beach Day, which swirls a salted vanilla base with frosting flecks, graham cracker crumbs, and chocolate-caramel turtles.

The 14th is expected to be a scorcher, so you should definitely take advantage of this deal while it lasts.

You Might Also Like