Dairy Queen, McDonald's and More Restaurants Giving Out Free (or Cheap) Food for National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day is on Wednesday, Sept. 18 but some fast food restaurants have already kicked off the deals

McDonald's McDonald's has 50-cent double cheeseburgers for National Cheeseburger Day

Burger fanatics have plenty of discounted options for National Cheeseburger Day.

The food holiday falls on Wednesday, Sept. 18, and fast food restaurants and fast casual chains are celebrating with free or cheap burgers. Dairy Queen has free double cheeseburgers with a $1 order and McDonald's has the same for 50 cents. Read on for all the delicious deals.

Applebees: Guests can pay $9 to score one of three burgers and a side of fries. The burger options include the classic bacon cheeseburger, classic cheeseburger and classic burger.

Buffalo Wild Wings: The wing spot isn’t chicken about tapping into the national food holiday with a buy-one-get-one-free burger deal. The offer is applicable to reward members and applies to menu items like the bacon mac and cheese burger, all-American cheeseburger and more.

Deutschlandreform/Shutterstock

Burger King: The home of the Whopper announced several days of deals. With a purchase of $1 or more, fans can get a free chicken sandwich on Sept. 17, free cheeseburger on Sept. 18, four-piece mozzarella fries on Sept. 19, free croissant breakfast sandwich on Sept. 20, free chicken fries on Sept. 21 and free soft drink on Sept. 22.

Dairy Queen: DQ is offering a free original cheeseburger signature stackburger with an app or online order of $1 or more from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22. The beef patties topped with sharp American cheese, pickles, ketchup and mustard, are only available at DQ Grill & Chill locations.

Denny’s: Rewards members can score 20% off any burger, including any of the restaurant’s limited-time choices like the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice-inspired option, the Beetlejuicy Burger.

Related: Krispy Kreme Rolls Out 3 New Fall Doughnuts — and None of Them Are Pumpkin-Flavored

McDonald’s: Big Macs might not be on sale, but McDonald’s is still treating fans to a discounted favorite. On Wednesday, Sept. 18, guests can get a 50-cent double cheeseburger when ordering on the McDonald's app.

Red Robin: The deals are kicking off early at the fast food restaurant, as guests can get a gourmet cheeseburger with a bottomless side for $10 compared to the usual $15 or more price tag from Sept. 17 through Sept. 19.

Sonic Sonic has $2 double cheeseburgers for National Cheeseburger Day

Sonic: The drive-in joint is handing out their quarter-pounder double cheeseburger for $2 on Wednesday. Plus, on Sept. 17 — the day before National Cheeseburger Day — guests can get half-priced cheeseburgers after 5 p.m. as part of their weekly Tuesday deal.

Wendy’s: Stop by the chain restaurant for five days of cheeseburger deals. From Sept. 18 through Sept. 22, customers can snag a 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase. The digital offer will be available to people placing orders on the Wendy’s app.

White Castle: Burger lovers can get buy-one-get-one-free cheese sliders on the White Castle app. All users have to do is plug in the code “SAYCHEESE” to snag the deal on Sept. 18.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.