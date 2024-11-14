Battling dry, damaged hair? It might be time for a hair mask.

Hair masks have an incredible ability to transform your dry, damaged strands into soft, bouncy, commercial-worthy hair. These treatments offer deep-conditioning benefits, and if your hair frequently suffers at the hands of your curling iron, taking the time to do a hair mask can go a long way in boosting hydration and repelling dryness.

While they’re not meant to be used everyday, in moderation, hair masks can be an incredible addition to your hair care arsenal. How do hair masks measure up against regular conditioner, and when’s the right time to use them? We asked the experts to break down everything you need to know.

What does a hair mask do for your hair?

Hair masks offer immense hydration and shine-enhancing benefits. Hair masks are composed of a blend of “moisturizing agents, oils, proteins, and other beneficial ingredients,” and they’re primarily “designed to nourish and repair your hair,” says Dr. Oma N. Agbai, MD, an associate clinical professor of dermatology and the founding director of Multicultural Dermatology and Hair Loss Disorders.

Everyday exposure to the elements, and the repeated use of heat tools and color treatments, can cause wear and tear to the outer lining of the hair shaft (also known as the hair cuticle). Agbai explains that hair masks work to combat damage “by penetrating the hair shaft, delivering moisture and nutrients that improve the hair's health and appearance.”

“People with dry, damaged, or color-treated hair often see the most significant improvements from hair masks,” says Agbai. “Those with curly or coarse hair may also benefit, as these hair types typically need more moisture.”

Hair masks can certainly improve the texture and quality of your hair, but it’s important to remember that they don’t prevent or treat hair loss concerns, says Dr. Carolyn Goh, MD, a dermatologist and founder of the UCLA Hair and Scalp Disorder Clinic.

Is a hair mask the same as conditioner?

Hair masks and regular conditioners serve similar purposes — they both work to protect the hair from damage by sealing and restoring the hair cuticle, says Goh.

However, there are some fundamental differences between the two products. “Conditioners provide immediate softness, while masks focus on deep repair and long-term benefits,” Agbai says.

Hair masks also typically contain a higher concentration of nourishing ingredients, Agbai notes. A good hair mask contains a mixture of proteins, humectants, oils and emollients — be on the lookout for ingredients like keratin, argan or coconut oil, glycerin and shea butter, she recommends.

Additionally, while conditioners work on the surface of the hair, hair masks target the inner layers of the hair shaft, Abgbai adds.

Should you use a hair mask before or after shampooing?

This will differ from product to product. To ensure correct application, always be sure to read the instructions of the hair mask you intend to use, Goh says.

“Some masks are designed for use on damp hair after washing, while others can be applied before shampooing for deeper conditioning,” Agbai says.

Hair masks can usually be left on for at least 10 to 30 minutes, although, depending on the product, some masks can even be left on overnight, Agbai explains. As the mask coats your strands, covering your hair with a warm towel or heated cap can help with the absorption of the mask’s ingredients, she suggests.

Once you’re ready to wash the mask out of your hair, be sure to rinse thoroughly. “Failing to wash out all the product can leave your hair looking greasy,” Agbai explains.

How often should you use a hair mask?

It’s not necessary to use hair masks daily. Using a hair mask once a week is ideal for most hair types, Agbai says. However, “if your hair is very dry or damaged, you might benefit from using a mask more frequently,” she says.

That being said, the main concern with using masks too frequently is that they can lead to unwanted buildup on the scalp, and create an imbalance of protein and moisture, she says. So, just be careful not to use them too often.

The bottom line here is: when your hair is in need of a pick-me-up, hair masks can be a great addition to your hair care routine, helping to alleviate dryness and damage, and providing deep nourishment and repair, Agbai says.

“By choosing the right product and using it correctly, you can achieve healthier, shinier hair,” she says. “If you’re unsure which mask is best for you, consult a hair care professional for personalized recommendations.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is a hair mask? Benefits and best practices of using one