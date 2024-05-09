Beach-loving dog with ‘boundless energy’ has spent 3 years in shelter. He needs a home

A beach-loving dog with “boundless energy” has spent three years at a South Carolina shelter — and still needs a home.

“If anyone is looking for a beach buddy, a lake dog, if they have a swimming pool, he’s not afraid of it at all,” Meaghan Pitman, spokesperson for The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, told McClatchy News in a May 8 phone interview. “He will get right in there.”

A video shared online in late April shows the dog, Buddy, frolicking in the water as he spends time away from the shelter at his “absolute favorite place.”

“Whether it’s splashing in the surf, digging in the sand, or chasing seagulls (spoiler alert: they’re too fast for me!), I’m in my element at the beach,” the shelter said in a Facebook post written from Buddy’s perspective. “I could spend hours exploring every nook and cranny, sniffing out treasures, and making new furry friends.”

Buddy is up for adoption after having come to the shelter in early 2021. He was in good shape when he found as a stray, but no one claimed him. A new family did adopt him in September 2021, but the situation didn’t work out.

“He was returned after a couple weeks just because they were not able to provide Buddy with the lifestyle that he needs,” Pitman said. “They were very laid back and led more of a slower lifestyle, and Buddy was just way too active.”

Now, roughly three years later, Buddy is the humane society’s longest resident.

The 7-year-old dog is “still very much young at heart” and loves spending time on the coast. The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach

“Buddy has been searching for a home where his boundless energy can be channeled into a daily job or activities that keep him engaged and happy,” the shelter wrote in an online adoption profile, adding that his ideal family would have an “active lifestyle and a commitment to providing him with enrichment.”

The shelter believes Buddy is being overlooked as people seek calmer dogs or other breeds. But it hopes to find a longtime beach companion for Buddy, described as a smart, friendly mixed-breed pup.

“He’s 7 years old, but he is still very much young at heart,” Pitman said. “He is very spunky. He’s full of energy.”

More details about the animal organization’s adoption process can be found at humanesocietynmb.org.

