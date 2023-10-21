Advertisement
DEAL ALERT:

Sales of this Amazon car detailing kit have spiked by 329,000% — and it's on sale for

Here's why Amazon shoppers are raving about this affordable set.

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon's weekend deals include tons of early holiday buys: 35+ best sales and deals

Save big on early holiday gifts and everyday essentials alike with Amazon's best weekend deals.

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
·2 min read
Save big on this weekend's best Amazon Canada deals. Photos via Amazon.
Save big on this weekend's best Amazon Canada deals. Photos via Amazon.

Now that we've made it through the Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon Canada has its sights set on a new crop of deals ahead of the holiday season.

Quick Overview

  • MHU Professional Salon Flat Iron with 1 Inch Plate

    $30$100
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  • SGIN Windows 11 Laptop, 15.6 Inch

    $410$1,400
    Save $990
    See at Amazon

  • Couvkadl Electric Heated Lunch Box

    $32$50
    Save $18
    See at Amazon

  • KEYCONCEPTS Pimple Patches (120 Pack)

    $9$15
    Save $6
    See at Amazon

  • MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

    $210$760
    Save $550
    See at Amazon

  • ZSHOW Women's Winter Padded Vest Removable Hooded Outwear Jacket

    $68$94
    Save $26
    See at Amazon
See 1 more

Tons of tech, home goods, beauty and more are already marked down — meaning you can get ahead of your holiday shopping list and congratulate yourself on an early holiday job well done.

In case you don't have the time to dedicate to searching through hundreds of sale pages, we've put together a list of this weekend's best Amazon deals to shop in Canada.

Keep scrolling to come across some of the best Amazon sales you can score this weekend, including 70 per cent off a Professional Salon Flat Iron

Best Amazon deal to shop this weekend: Professional Salon Flat Iron

Amazon

MHU Professional Salon Flat Iron with 1 Inch Plate

$30$100Save $70

Save 70% on the MHU Professional Salon Flat Iron with 1 Inch Plate.

$30 at Amazon

Best Amazon tech deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

SGIN Windows 11 Laptop, 15.6 Inch

$410$1,400Save $990

This SGIN Windows laptop is on sale for 71% off. 

$410 at Amazon

Best Amazon kitchen deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

Couvkadl Electric Heated Lunch Box

$32$50Save $18

This Couvkadl Electric Heated Lunch Box is 35% off.

$32 at Amazon

Best Amazon beauty & wellness deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

KEYCONCEPTS Pimple Patches (120 Pack)

$9$15Save $6

Save 39% on this set of pimple patches. This Cuisinart Salad Spinner is 21% off.

$9 at Amazon

Best Amazon home deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

$210$760Save $550

This MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo is 72% off

$210 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals to shop this weekend: Everything else

Amazon

ZSHOW Women's Winter Padded Vest Removable Hooded Outwear Jacket

$68$94Save $26

Save 28% on this puffer vest.

$68 at Amazon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.