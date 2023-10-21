Amazon's weekend deals include tons of early holiday buys: 35+ best sales and deals

Save big on this weekend's best Amazon Canada deals. Photos via Amazon.

Now that we've made it through the Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon Canada has its sights set on a new crop of deals ahead of the holiday season.

Tons of tech, home goods, beauty and more are already marked down — meaning you can get ahead of your holiday shopping list and congratulate yourself on an early holiday job well done.

In case you don't have the time to dedicate to searching through hundreds of sale pages, we've put together a list of this weekend's best Amazon deals to shop in Canada.

Keep scrolling to come across some of the best Amazon sales you can score this weekend, including 70 per cent off a Professional Salon Flat Iron

Best Amazon deal to shop this weekend: Professional Salon Flat Iron

Best Amazon tech deals to shop this weekend

Best Amazon kitchen deals to shop this weekend

Best Amazon beauty & wellness deals to shop this weekend

Best Amazon home deals to shop this weekend

Best Amazon deals to shop this weekend: Everything else

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.