October Prime Day: Save up to 57% on toilet paper, laundry detergent & more during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Best cleaning, laundry and home essential deals on Amazon Canada (photos via Amazon)

While Amazon Canada's October Prime Day is best known for its big-ticket deals on Apple devices, vacuum cleaners and brand-name tech, savvy shoppers know it's also a prime opportunity for Canadians to stock up on household essentials in bulk.

From toilet paper to AA batteries, dozens of cleaning and household products are on sale during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sale. To shop the deals ahead of tonight's midnight deadline (that's when the sale ends), scroll below.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here! Shop all deals here, and click here for all the latest information, editors' picks and more. Don’t have a Prime membership? Sign up for a free trial here.

Prime Big Deal Days 2023: Best home essentials deals to shop in Canada

Cottonelle Ultra Clean Toilet Paper $28 $36 Save $8 See at Amazon

Energizer MAX AA Batteries (20 Pack) $14 $20 Save $6 See at Amazon

Finish Power Ball Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Pods $17 $25 Save $8 See at Amazon

Glad Black Garbage Bags $10 $12 Save $2 See at Amazon

Cottonelle Ultra Comfort Toilet Paper $29 $36 Save $7 See at Amazon

Glad Compostable Drawstring Bags $11 $13 Save $2 See at Amazon

Presto! Flex-a-Size Paper Towels $20 $24 Save $4 See at Amazon

Mrs. Meyer's Hand Soap $21 $27 Save $6 See at Amazon

Cascade Dishwasher Detergent Pods $18 $22 Save $4 See at Amazon

Prime Big Deal Days 2023 : Best cleaning deals to shop in Canada

Vileda EasyWring Microfibre Spin Mop & Bucket $43 $54 Save $11 See at Amazon

Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit $31 $40 Save $9 See at Amazon

Mr Clean Magic Erasers $7 $9 Save $2 See at Amazon

Swiffer Dusters Starter Kit $14 $17 Save $3 See at Amazon

Clorox Green Works All-Purpose Cleaner $14 $16 Save $2 See at Amazon

Method All-Purpose Cleaner Spray $19 $23 Save $4 See at Amazon

Finish Dishwasher Cleaner $4 $6 Save $2 See at Amazon

Swiffer WetJet Spray Mop Kit $28 $33 Save $5 See at Amazon

Washing Machine Cleaner 24 Tablets $14 $20 Save $6 See at Amazon

Prime Big Deal Days 2023: Best laundry deals to shop in Canada

Tide PODS Liquid Laundry Detergent Pacs $27 $33 Save $6 See at Amazon

Arm & Hammer Laundry Detergent $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

OxiClean White Revive Laundry Stain Remover Paks $8 $12 Save $4 See at Amazon

Scotch-Brite Greener Clean Lint Roller Twin Pack $13 $15 Save $2 See at Amazon

OxiClean Colour Shield Laundry Stain Remover Paks $10 $12 Save $2 See at Amazon

Prime Big Deals Day 2023 — list of best deals & live blog

For up-to-the-minute coverage of the best deals from Amazon's October Prime Day 2023, check out our live deals blog here. Beyond our live blog, you'll find the best holiday deals, deals under $25, laptop & tablet deals, discounts on TVs and so much more. Not yet a Prime member? It's not too late to sign up. Prime Big Deals Day 2023 ends tonight, Oct. 11, at 11:59 p.m. PST, so just remember — the clock is ticking to save.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.