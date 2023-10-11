Advertisement
PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS:

Ultimate list of best October Prime Day deals, starting under $25

Hurry — the sale ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

October Prime Day: Save up to 57% on toilet paper, laundry detergent & more during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

From toilet paper to AA batteries, dozens of cleaning and household products are on sale during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sale.

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated ·2 min read
toilet paper, tide pods, mrs clean eraser, cottonelle toilet paper, finish detergent pods, swiffer wet jet, Best cleaning, laundry and home essential deals on Amazon Canada (photos via Amazon)
Best cleaning, laundry and home essential deals on Amazon Canada (photos via Amazon)

While Amazon Canada's October Prime Day is best known for its big-ticket deals on Apple devices, vacuum cleaners and brand-name tech, savvy shoppers know it's also a prime opportunity for Canadians to stock up on household essentials in bulk.

Quick Overview
See 18 more

From toilet paper to AA batteries, dozens of cleaning and household products are on sale during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sale. To shop the deals ahead of tonight's midnight deadline (that's when the sale ends), scroll below.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here! Shop all deals here, and click here for all the latest information, editors' picks and more. Don’t have a Prime membership? Sign up for a free trial here.

Prime Big Deal Days 2023: Best home essentials deals to shop in Canada

  • Finish Power Ball Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Pods

    $17$25
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

Prime Big Deal Days 2023 : Best cleaning deals to shop in Canada

  • Vileda EasyWring Microfibre Spin Mop & Bucket

    $43$54
    Save $11
    See at Amazon

Prime Big Deal Days 2023: Best laundry deals to shop in Canada

  • Tide PODS Liquid Laundry Detergent Pacs

    $27$33
    Save $6
    See at Amazon

  • OxiClean White Revive Laundry Stain Remover Paks

    $8$12
    Save $4
    See at Amazon

  • Scotch-Brite Greener Clean Lint Roller Twin Pack

    $13$15
    Save $2
    See at Amazon

  • OxiClean Colour Shield Laundry Stain Remover Paks

    $10$12
    Save $2
    See at Amazon

Prime Big Deals Day 2023 — list of best deals & live blog

For up-to-the-minute coverage of the best deals from Amazon's October Prime Day 2023, check out our live deals blog here. Beyond our live blog, you'll find the best holiday deals, deals under $25, laptop & tablet deals, discounts on TVs and so much more. Not yet a Prime member? It's not too late to sign up. Prime Big Deals Day 2023 ends tonight, Oct. 11, at 11:59 p.m. PST, so just remember — the clock is ticking to save.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.