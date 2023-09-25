The 23 best beauty advent calendars in 2023: Sephora, The Body Shop & more

23 best beauty advent calendars in 2023 (Photos via Sephora, Saks Fifth Avenue, Holt Renfrew & The Body Shop).

If you are a beauty lover, there's no time of the year quite as exciting as beauty advent calendar season.

Beauty advent calendars are a treasure trove of skincare, makeup, fragrance and body care goodies, often featuring full-size products and limited-edition treats. While some advent calendars can retail for hundreds of dollars (we're looking at you, Sisley-Paris Advent Calendar), they can actually be a great deal if you add up all the contents inside.

Kicking off the 2023 holiday season, dozens of retailers have already released their Christmas advent calendars for Canadian shoppers.

Now, if you're thinking to yourself: 'It's too early for this,' you might want to think again. Despite their early release dates, many of these advent calendars are already selling out (but don't worry, you can join their restock waitlists).

To get into the Christmas spirit, we've rounded up the very best beauty advent calendars you can shop in Canada. From anti-aging skincare to holiday party makeup, check out the best beauty advent calendars in 2023 below.

Best 2023 skincare advent calendars

The Big Advent of Change Advent Calendar (Photo via The Body Shop)

The Body Shop's The Big Advent of Change Advent Calendar includes 25 head-to-toe skincare, beauty and wellness treats, perfect for a self-care holiday season. In the 2023 set, shoppers can look forward to $223 worth of The Body Shop favourites, including body butters, face masks, lip butters and so much more.

$140 at The Body Shop

Kiehl’s Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar (Photo via Kiehl's)

There's a special gift waiting behind every door in Kiehl's 2023 advent calendar. The 24-piece set includes iconic Kiehl's formulas, including cleansers, face masks, facial serums, moisturizers and more. Join the waitlist here.

$155 at Kiehl's

Advent of Change Advent Calendar (Photo via The Body Shop)

The Body Shop's advent calendars are an annual must-buy for beauty lovers, with fans coming back year after year to see what's inside. In this year's Advent of Change advent calendar, shoppers can look forward to $181 worth of skincare and body care goodies, including shower cream, soap, shower gel and more.

$95 at The Body Shop

Origins Funhouse 24 Essentials For Face & Body (Photo via Origins)

This skincare advent calendar is packed with 24 minis of beloved face, body and self-care favourites. What can you look forward to? The Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask, GinZing Into the Glow Brightening Serum, Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Weightless Hydrating Moisturizer and more.

$117 $156 at Origins

The Ultimate Advent of Change Advent Calendar (Photo via The Body Shop)

This deluxe advent calendar is the ultimate treat for skincare and body care junkies. Valued at $347, this pop-up beauty advent calendar includes bestselling skincare, haircare and more. One reviewer calls the set a "great" advent calendar and promise it's "worth the money."

$215 at The Body Shop

Yves Rocher Advent Calendar (Photo via Yves Rocher)

Yves Rocher's 24-piece beauty advent calendar includes skincare, make-up, bath and perfume, valued at $152. The advent calendar is made by people in rehabilitation working in an adapted company, helping to employ people with disabilities.

$75 at Yves Rocher

L'Occitane Classic Beauty Advent Calendar (Photo via Sephora)

This limited-edition holiday set includes 24 L'Occitane skincare and body care goodies, shower favourites and special editions. According to one shopper, it's the "perfect small gift for mature women."

$90 at Sephora

Dr. Barbara Sturm Skincare Advent Calendar (Photo via Saks Fifth Avenue)

Reimagined for 2023, Dr. Barbara Sturm's Advent Calendar features a selection of the brand's most loved products and its latest innovations in full, deluxe and miniature sizes. Shoppers can look forward to a Super Anti-Aging Cleansing Cream, Super Anti-Aging Face Cream and more.

$792 at Saks Fifth Avenue

12 Days Of Kate Advent Calendar (Photo via Saks Fifth Avenue)

Experience the best of Kate Somerville's luxurious treatments in this 12-piece set. The skincare advent calendar contains the brand's Retinol Vita C Power Serum, ExfoliKate Glow Mini and more.

$706 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Cowshed Christmas Advent Calendar (Photo via Saks Fifth Avenue)

Cowshed's Advent Calendar is stocked with 24 of the brand's most-loved skincare, hand care and skin-softening body treatments.

$208 $297 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Best 2023 makeup advent calendars

Sephora Collection Advent Calendar (Photo via Sephora)

The Sephora Collection Advent Calendar contains 24 goodies from the Sephora Collection, including makeup, skincare, bath products and accessories. In the 2023 gift set, shoppers can look forward to best-sellers like the brand's Big By Definition mascara, Caffeine Clean Eye Mask, a gua sha tool and more than 20 other beauty products.

$66 at Sephora

Sephora Collection Premium Advent Calendar (Photo via Sephora)

This limited-edition premium advent calendar includes 18 full-size products, two travel-size products and four accessories. Beauty fans can look forward to an exfoliating glove, coconut face mask, perfume and a handful of makeup-essentials behind each of its 24 doors.

$115 at Sephora

Sephora Collection After Advent Calendar (Photo via Sephora)

If Christmas seems far away, what about the week following? Sephora's After Advent Calendar is a gift set designed for that weird time between Christmas and New Year's when everything feels upside down. The collection contains 11 hidden surprises in seven pop-up boxes, including makeup, skincare and accessories.

$40 at Sephora

Saks 25 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar (Photo via Saks Fifth Avenue)

This luxury beauty advent calendar from Saks Fifth Avenue includes coveted skincare, iconic makeup favourites, designer fragrances and more. Valued at $560, the set features top-rated products from Guerlain, Clé de Peau Beauté, Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barbara Sturm and Gucci Beauty.

$318 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Charlotte's Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets (Photo via Charlotte Tilbury)

It's the one, the only: the Charlotte Tilbury beauty advent calendar. Charlotte's Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets includes 12 makeup and skincare icons. Out of stock? Join the restock waitlist here.

$260 at Charlotte Tilbury

Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar (Photo via Selfriges)

Santa's workshop is already working overtime. This luxe beauty advent calendar includes the iconic Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying serum, Gisou Hair Fragrance, vibrant Pleasing nail polishes and more.

$325 at Selfridges

Revolution 25 Days of Glam Advent Calendar (Photo via Urban Outfitters)

A must-have for beauty buffs, this 25-piece advent calendar contains vegan skincare, makeup, body care and hair care products.

$79 at Urban Outfitters

Benefit Cosmetics All I Want Advent Calendar (Photo via Sephora)

At a value of $432, you can get this Benefit advent calendar for just $200. You'll get 24 bestselling beauty products from the brand, including some full-size goodies.

$200 at Sephora $200 at Well.ca

Sisley-Paris Advent Calendar (Photo via Holt Renfrew)

This holiday season, discover Sisley's very first beauty Advent calendar. Designed by Isabelle d'Ornano, Sisley's founder, each of the calendar's twenty-five drawers contains a carefully selected gift from Sisley's skincare, makeup, haircare and fragrance collections.

$980 at Holt Renfrew

Revolution Beauty X Emily In Paris 12-Day Advent Calendar (Photo via Urban Outfitters)

Enjoy a très chic holiday season with this "Emily in Paris" beauty advent calendar. The set features 12 days of surprise gifts.

$74 at Urban Outfitters

Lip Smacker Holiday Advent Calendar (Photo via Amazon)

This 12-piece advent calendar is "super cute," according to Amazon shoppers. The affordable advent calendar is the perfect gift for lip balm-loving little ones.

$13 at Amazon

Revolution Beauty X Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory 12-Day Advent Calendar (Photo via Urban Outfitters)

Who knew Willy Wonka was into more than chocolate? Celebrate the holidays in the sweetest way with this advent calendar by Revolution Beauty featuring 12 days of Willy Wonka-themed beauty gifts.

$79 at Urban Outfitters

Revolution Beauty X Shrek 12 Days Of Gingy Advent Calendar Gift Set (Photo via Urban Outfitters)

This fun and funky advent calendar features 12 surprise Shrek-themed beauty gifts. The beauty advent calendar you never knew you needed?

$79 at Urban Outfitters

